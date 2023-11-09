Cyxtera Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocation–Cyxtera (OTC: CYXTQ), a global leader in data center colocation, interconnection services and digital infrastructure, today released a business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“We achieved solid results in the third quarter, demonstrating the strength of our core business, continued support from our customers, and robust demand for our innovative data center platform,” said Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s Chief Executive Officer.

Preliminary Q3 2023 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Total revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 7.5% year over year, to $200.5 million in the third quarter.

On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased by $12.3 million, or 6.6% year over year.

Recurring revenue increased by $12.8 million, or 7.2% year over year, to $190.9 million in the third quarter.

Core revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 9.4% year over year, to $189.0 million in the third quarter.

Transaction Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.7 million, or 6.3%, to $62.2 million and increased by $2.9 million, or 5.0% year over year, on a constant currency basis, in the third quarter.

Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “Q3 represented another quarter of growth across the business and we look forward to continuing to deliver consistent financial results as the business moves into its next phase.”

Cyxtera announced last week that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) under which Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP, TSX: BIP.UN) and its institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”), will acquire substantially all of Cyxtera’s assets for $775 million. The transaction with Brookfield is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, in conjunction with Cyxtera’s emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings.

In connection with the APA, Cyxtera also announced Brookfield will purchase the real estate at which seven of Cyxtera’s U.S. data centers are located. These transactions will allow Cyxtera to increase existing facility ownership, secure expansion opportunities, and further strengthen its data center platform.

Fonseca added, “Our APA with Brookfield, along with their investment in increasing our facility ownership, will enable Cyxtera to build on our consistent business momentum and drive our next phase of growth.”

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the Company’s court-supervised process is available at www.CyxteraRestructuring.com. Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administrated by the Company’s claims agent, KCC, at www.kccllc.net/cyxtera; by calling KCC toll-free at (877) 726-6510, or (424) 236-7250 for calls originating outside of the U.S. or Canada; or by emailing KCC at cyxterainfo@kccllc.com.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cyxtera, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor and AlixPartners, LLP is serving as restructuring advisor.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation, interconnection services, and digital infrastructure. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

