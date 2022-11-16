Cyxtera Announces Update on REIT Conversion

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocation—Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to target completion of its previously announced conversion to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes on January 1, 2024 instead of January 1, 2023. Cyxtera’s decision is not due to any issue impacting the company’s ability to meet the requirements to elect REIT status, but rather to maintain flexibility as it considers alternatives for the company and its capital structure.

“ Our company continues to perform well, and we remain confident in the strength of our business and the robust demand for our global platform of highly interconnected data centers,” said Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s Chief Executive Officer. “ As the expected tax and financial benefits of the REIT conversion are long term in nature, delaying the conversion allows Cyxtera to focus on its capital raising and refinancing process while considering alternatives for the company and its capital structure without sacrificing any material benefit of the REIT conversion to the company and its stockholders.”

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services, with a footprint of more than 60 data centers in over 30 markets. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

