Cyxtera and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Collaborate to Help Customers Accelerate and Simplify their Hybrid IT Strategies

Cyxtera now leveraging HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to support Enterprise Bare Metal solution

Quick Start TCO Workshop program enables joint customers to make better IT investment decisions while sustainably recycling old hardware

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocation—Cyxtera (OTC: CYXTQ), a global leader in data center colocation, interconnection services, and digital infrastructure, today announced its collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to help customers simplify their IT operations, improve agility, and realize significant cost savings.





As an HPE Partner Ready service provider, Cyxtera is now offering its Enterprise Bare Metal solution supported by the HPE GreenLake platform. With HPE ProLiant servers on Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal, customers can benefit from the operational flexibility of the cloud with the performance, control, cost-predictability, and security of dedicated infrastructure running in Cyxtera’s global data centers.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with Cyxtera to deliver agile and flexible approaches that empower our customers to rapidly scale and optimize their hybrid IT infrastructures,” said Brian Falvey, VP North America Sales, HPE GreenLake, HPE. “Cyxtera’s global data center platform, unique Digital Exchange network fabric, and rich ecosystem of interconnected partners are a great complement to HPE GreenLake and our industry-leading private cloud solutions.”

Cyxtera has also launched the Quick Start TCO Workshop, a program that helps organizations assess their current IT infrastructure and conduct a total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis for different infrastructure deployment models, in collaboration with HPE. During the Quick Start TCO Workshop, Cyxtera solutions architects use actualized inputs from a customer’s environment and pull real-time pricing to compare IT spend for colocation and bare metal vs. public cloud.

When workshop customers deploy new, more efficient infrastructure with Cyxtera, HPE will buy back its old hardware via HPE Asset Upcycling Services, which enables organizations to recover value from retired hardware securely and sustainably.

“Many organizations are reevaluating their workload placement in the wake of high public cloud costs. According to IDC, 47% of enterprises report overspending on cloud infrastructure1,” said David Keasey, Chief Revenue Officer, Cyxtera. “Our partnership with HPE gives our customers the flexibility, performance, and choice they’re looking for as they build out sustainable hybrid IT infrastructures that power both traditional and high-density AI workloads.”

Cyxtera + HPE Benefits

Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal with HPE ProLiant servers:

Allows for quick provisioning – in hours, not weeks or months

Reduces costs – no CapEx with as-a-service solution and simplified subscription pricing (predictable cost with no bill surprises)

Improves performance, reliability, and security vs. public cloud via a single-tenant solution

Ensures maximum control – customer retains exclusive ownership of all data; once servers are provisioned, Cyxtera hands over administrative credentials so only authorized users can access the environment

Reduces IT staff and administration costs, as well as the risk and expense of testing and adopting new technologies

Simplifies capacity planning with Infrastructure as a Service ( IaaS ) dynamic scalability

Cyxtera’s global data center platform also provides access to robust interconnection services and a vast ecosystem of technology partners, helping customers build out their complete hybrid IT infrastructure.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Contacts

Janice Clayton



press@cyxtera.com