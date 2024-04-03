Cyware Welcomes Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to its Advisory Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Australia—Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and cyber fusion solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Australia’s former Prime Minister the Hon Malcolm Turnbull AC, to its advisory board. Mr. Turnbull’s significant experience and expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding the company’s mission to transform traditional security operations centers (SOCs) into modernized cyber fusion centers.





“Cyber threats know no borders, and in our interconnected world with today’s geo-political climate, the importance of robust cyber defenses cannot be overstated,” said Mr. Turnbull. “Cyware is pioneering cyber fusion centers for entities, public and private, to break through security silos and connect security teams, tools, and tech using automation and orchestration to operationalize meaningful intelligence and enable faster response.”

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Turnbull was instrumental in launching Australia’s first Cyber Security Strategy, a comprehensive plan that enhanced the nation’s cyber defenses, fostered international cyber partnerships, and promoted innovation in the cybersecurity sector. His deep understanding of the cyber landscape and his proactive approach to cyber threats will be indispensable to Cyware in his advisory role.

“Malcolm Turnbull is a perfect fit for Cyware’s Advisory Board as our reach crosses both the public and private sectors,” said Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware. “His unparalleled cybersecurity commitment and knowledge, coupled with his visionary leadership align to our vision of building a robust network of interconnected organizations for global security collaboration, while deploying cyber fusion solutions across several large enterprises. The evolution of security operations and how organizations communicate, collaborate and resolve cyber risks has never been more important.”

Malcolm Turnbull’s role on the Advisory Board will focus on leveraging his extensive cybersecurity expertise to guide Cyware’s strategic initiatives, enhance its product offerings, and strengthen its position as a leader in the cybersecurity space. His leadership will also be instrumental in fostering partnerships with governments and industry leaders, furthering Cyware’s commitment to building a safer digital world.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs.

