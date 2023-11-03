Home Business Wire Cyware Renews System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Certification
Business Wire

Cyware Renews System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Certification

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyware–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, is pleased to announce it has successfully renewed its System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 report. This accomplishment further underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence.


The SOC 2 report, conducted by an independent auditing firm, is recognized as a gold standard in the industry for evaluating and attesting to the controls and processes of service organizations. Earning this report means that Cyware’s systems have been evaluated for their effectiveness in terms of security, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality.

“Completing the SOC 2 report reinforces Cyware’s commitment to security and integrity,” said Thomas Dolan, Cyware’s Global Risk and Compliance Manager. “The security of our customers is our top priority, and this report serves as an assurance that we prioritize the protection of their data and integrity of our systems above all else.”

With cybersecurity threats becoming more advanced, the demand for trustworthy solutions and services is ever-increasing. Cyware’s SOC 2 report serves as assurance for Cyware’s team members, customers, and partners, highlighting the company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs.

For more information, visit cyware.com.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com
949-231-2965

Articoli correlati

REPLY: Lünendonk Study Confirms Reply’s Top Position in “Digital Experience Services” and Highlights the Growing Importance of Generative AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reply is one of the leading full-service providers of Digital Experience Services (DXS) in the latest "Market...
Continua a leggere

Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2023 Results on November 16, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or...
Continua a leggere

The ANFSI and OPPSCIENCE are Working Together to Adapt Methods of Investigation in Response to New Digital Challenges by Integrating the SPECTRA Intelligence Analysis...

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#anfsi--As part of the French Ministry of the Interior's continuous improvement and crime-fighting initiatives, the French internal digital...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php