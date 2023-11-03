Cyware Renews System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Certification

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyware–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, is pleased to announce it has successfully renewed its System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 report. This accomplishment further underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence.





The SOC 2 report, conducted by an independent auditing firm, is recognized as a gold standard in the industry for evaluating and attesting to the controls and processes of service organizations. Earning this report means that Cyware’s systems have been evaluated for their effectiveness in terms of security, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality.

“Completing the SOC 2 report reinforces Cyware’s commitment to security and integrity,” said Thomas Dolan, Cyware’s Global Risk and Compliance Manager. “The security of our customers is our top priority, and this report serves as an assurance that we prioritize the protection of their data and integrity of our systems above all else.”

With cybersecurity threats becoming more advanced, the demand for trustworthy solutions and services is ever-increasing. Cyware’s SOC 2 report serves as assurance for Cyware’s team members, customers, and partners, highlighting the company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity.

