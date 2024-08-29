Cyware Named a Recognized Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Threat Intelligence Platform Frost Radar™ Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, today announced that it is a Recognized Leader in Frost and Sullivan’s “2024 Threat Intelligence Platform” (TIP) Frost Radar™ Report.





Today’s TIP industry encompasses more than 20 vendors, and Frost & Sullivan selected the top 10 based on solid growth potential, rapid growth rates and commitment to innovation. Cyware is one of only three vendors to lead the report’s Innovation Index, due to its scalable innovations, thought leadership in the TIP space, and robust innovation roadmaps.

Martin Naydenov, report author and senior industry analyst with Frost & Sullivan, notes: “Cyware is one of the leading TIP providers (and) leaders on the Innovation Index, thanks to its comprehensive Cyber Fusion Center Platform that integrates TIP, SOAR, collaboration, threat detection, and generative AI capabilities called Quarterback AI. Cyware distinguishes itself with strong customer alignment, achieving 100% CSAT scores for three consecutive years and leading the industry with R&D investments, ranking in the 100th percentile.

“Intel Exchange, Cyware’s TIP solution, offers many use cases and features, including ROI Feed dashboards, TI lifecycle automation, and bi-directional data sharing and actioning. Over the years, Cyware has continuously enhanced its TIP solution. In 2023, it introduced new collaboration capabilities, enabling threat detection and intel teams to join forces and share content, such as SIEM and YARA rules and automated playbooks. In 2024, the vendor added Cyware Quarterback AI, designed to scale, optimize, and accelerate an organization’s security team’s effectiveness across their tech stack to up-level security teams,” Naydenov said.

Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Cyware, said, “The value threat intelligence provides goes beyond identifying Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), and unless organizations operationalize cyber threat intelligence (CTI), they often miss its potential to reduce risk and improve SecOps efficiency and effectiveness. Cyware’s threat-driven automation simplifies and substantially advances intelligence actioning. It breaks down the barriers between security, DevOps, and IT teams, and ensures that actionable CTI swiftly reaches the right team members who can act on it to protect the organization.”

Leveraging the right threat intelligence platform helps security operations teams get more from intel and ensure the right insights inform critical decision-making. Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Threat Intelligence Platform Radar Report provides meaningful insights into today’s TIP landscape.

To learn why Cyware is proudly recognized as a leader in the Threat Intelligence Platform market, please download your complimentary copy here.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs. https://cyware.com/

