Cyware Launches New Global Partner Program, CywareOne, Helping Partners Excel, Drive More Value for Customers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Channels–Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, low-code SOAR, and Cyber Fusion solutions for enterprises and MSSPs/MDRs, and threat intelligence sharing communities, today announced the launch of its new Partner Program, CywareOne.

The program aims to grow the partnership between Cyware and its channel and managed security (MSSP/MDR) partners, allowing them to leverage Cyware’s advanced threat intelligence automation, security advisory sharing, low-code vendor-agnostic SOAR, and cyber fusion technologies to deliver exceptional cybersecurity solutions for their clients. This launch comes at a time when globally renowned cybersecurity providers including GuidePoint Security, Ernst & Young, Optiv, Morado, SHI, and others have partnered with Cyware to deliver reliable and robust cybersecurity solutions, enabling organizations to defend effectively against advanced cyber threats.

“CywareOne represents a significant step forward in our commitment to developing strong partnerships with businesses that share our vision for a safer digital world,” said Matt Courchesne, Head of Channel, North America, Cyware. “Our new program will deliver the resources and support our partners need to succeed in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

The CywareOne program offers extensive benefits to partners, including comprehensive training programs, dedicated support, co-marketing opportunities, and competitive discounts. It streamlines the rules of engagement and opportunity management while ensuring the highest level of trust and transparency. These benefits aim to empower Cyware’s partners with the necessary skills and resources to effectively address their clients’ cybersecurity concerns.

“We designed CywareOne with a clear goal in mind: to facilitate our partners’ success,” said Amit Patel, SVP of Sales, Cyware added. “We are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to deliver unrivaled cybersecurity solutions, providing them with the tools they need to excel and differentiate themselves in the market.”

Through CywareOne, Cyware aims to create a thriving community of partners united by their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. The program’s launch represents the latest initiative from Cyware in its mission to protect businesses from cybersecurity threats.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion solution integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs while providing threat intelligence-sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC organizations globally.

For more information, visit cyware.com.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965