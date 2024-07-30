Home Business Wire Cyware Appoints Terrence Driscoll as CISO
Widely respected cybersecurity and compliance expert joins from JP Morgan Chase & Company to lead internal security and drive organizational innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, today announced the appointment of Terrence Driscoll as Chief Information Security Officer.




Terrence is an accomplished cybersecurity expert with an exceptional record of execution and leadership. He most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Security and Controls Assurance for JP Morgan Chase & Company where he led a global team responsible for Security Architecture, Security Testing, Technology Resiliency, and Control Management. He brings Cyware deep knowledge of Cyber Operations, Threat Intelligence, Security Assurance, and Resiliency.

At Cyware, Terrence will be responsible for Product and Internal Security and will be working with Cyware’s customers and partners to drive adoption of Cyber Fusion Center Platforms.

“Terrence has deep, firsthand experience leading teams in addressing the complex, existential security challenges global corporations face and will be invaluable both in continuing to ensure and strengthen Cyware’s security posture and products,” said Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Cyware. “Terrence’s experience implementing Cyber Fusion Centers will help us deliver a modernized approach to automated, AI-driven security operations to our customers.”

He previously served as Senior Director at PayPal, Business Information Security Officer at Citadel, Advisory Board Member at CrowdStrike, and CISO at MacAndrews & Forbes, which owns and operates a diverse array of businesses in the consumer goods, defense, education, entertainment, financial services, gaming, and pharmaceutical industries. He also spent nine years at Lockheed Martin working on the internal security team and working with Lockheed’s US Government, International and commercial clients to drive adoption of intelligence driven cyber defense.

He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University, an M.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

To learn more about Terrence’s role at Cyware, join our September 5 webinar, Navigating Cybersecurity Challenges: Insights from a Cybersecurity Executive.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs. https://cyware.com/

