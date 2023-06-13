<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cyware Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Automate Response to Prevent Cloud Security Risks from Being Exploited

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyware–Cyware, a leader in threat intelligence, security automation, and cyber fusion platforms, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN) platform. Cyware, hand selected as a launch partner, brings the power of vendor-neutral orchestration, automated response, and security collaboration capabilities to WIN.

WIN enables Wiz and Cyware to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

  • Connecting the dots on vulnerabilities and patch management insights from Wiz CNAPP Reports
  • Automating responses across all security tools through advanced low-code, customizable playbooks and vendor-neutral orchestration
  • Automatically alerting internal and external stakeholders to risks, incidents, and remediation

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

“We’re excited to be included in the new Wiz Integrations program,” said Shahar Kodraty, Head of Technical Alliances at Cyware. “Our joint customers already leverage the power of orchestrating response actions based on Wiz CNAPP findings, and now, with this partnership, many more enterprises can benefit by orchestrating actionable data-driven threat analysis and response workflows across their cloud environments.”

“A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency,” said Oron Noah, Head of Product Management, Wiz. “That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Cyware are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Cyware on board for this launch.”

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Cyware in WIN.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprises transform security operations while breaking through silos for threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and automated threat response. Its unique Cyber Fusion solutions enable lean security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, dramatically reduce response time, and reduce analyst burnout from repetitive tasks. Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and provides threat intelligence sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC/ISAO information-sharing communities globally. For more information, visit cyware.com.

