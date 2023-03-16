Cyvatar Launches eCommerce Page to Revolutionize Cybersecurity-as-a-Service

Company Simplifies Ways for Customers to Choose Cybersecurity Services Designed for their Business Needs

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Cyvatar, a transformative Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) company, today announced the launch of its eCommerce page, offering customers an easy and convenient way to purchase cybersecurity services directly from the company. As a pioneer in cybersecurity-as-a-service, Cyvatar becomes the first company to integrate full-commerce capabilities into its platform. Today’s launch of the eCommerce page is just one example of Cyvatar’s commitment to innovation and game-changing solutions for the future of cybersecurity.

With the new eCommerce page, customers can say goodbye to sales calls, lengthy negotiations, and complex contracts. Instead, they can enjoy flexible billing options, transparent pricing, and effortless cybersecurity with just a few simple clicks.

“Our decision to launch eCommerce was driven by our dedication to providing a seamless experience for all Cyvatar members,” said Corey White, Cyvatar CEO. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to secure their organizations against cyber threats. By launching our new eCommerce page, we’re giving customers the ability to purchase our services quickly and easily, without the need for complex contracts. We are making cybersecurity simple.”

Cyvatar offers the industry’s first subscription-based, cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) that protects the company’s members, their resources, and confidential information. Cyvatar’s products ensures customers get tangible and pivotal value from their security tools, from conception and strategy to implementation and maintenance.

Cyvatar’s method provides expert cybersecurity pros, provably successful processes and best-of-breed security tools for superior compliance and cyber-attack protection. Cyvatar guarantees proper identification of assets, installation, configuration, assessment, remediation, and maintenance. Customer organizations actually achieve better protection and resilience from their investments. Instead of throwing more tools at the problem, drowning in security alerts, and hoping that somehow these “streams will cross” to combat the actual problem, Cyvatar subscribers achieve provably reliable cybersecurity and demonstrable compliance with the most stringent requirements.

Cyvatar replaces ownership with membership. Through the new eCommerce page, new members can join in seconds. This membership model levels the playing field by democratizing cybersecurity and making the best protection accessible and affordable for every size organization, even if they have no cybersecurity expertise in house.

About Cyvatar

Cyvatar is leading the future of cybersecurity with effortless, fully managed security subscriptions. As the first cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) provider, Cyvatar empowers our members to achieve successful security outcomes by providing the people, process, and technology required for cybersecurity success. Solution assessment, installation, configuration, remediation, and maintenance are all included in a fixed monthly subscription that members can cancel anytime. Cyvatar is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations around the world. Get effortless cybersecurity today at https://cyvatar.ai.

