Cyvatar Achieves Milestone with Ownership of Official Trademark: “The Future of Cybersecurity”

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Cyvatar, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its corporate journey: the company has been granted the official trademark of “The Future of Cybersecurity” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This achievement underscores Cyvatar’s relentless commitment to leading the cybersecurity landscape with innovative and effective solutions.





“Securing this trademark is a momentous step for us. It encapsulates our vision of not just participating in the cybersecurity industry, but actively shaping its future,” said Corey White, Founder and CEO of Cyvatar. “This is a testament to our team’s hard work, our innovative approach to cybersecurity, and our unwavering commitment to securing our clients’ digital futures.”

Since its foundation, Cyvatar has been at the forefront of redefining cybersecurity services. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, AI-driven solutions, and an expert team, Cyvatar has consistently delivered cybersecurity strategies that are both effective and efficient. According to White, the trademark “The Future of Cybersecurity” is more than just a slogan; it’s a commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and advancing the field of cybersecurity.

In line with this commitment, Cyvatar is launching a series of new initiatives designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with cost-effective cyber resilience strategies. These initiatives include:

A series of webinars focusing on practical and affordable cybersecurity strategies for SMBs. These sessions will cover aspects of cyber resilience tailored specifically to the needs and constraints of smaller businesses. Informative Social Content: An enhanced social media presence with content aimed at educating SMBs on cybersecurity. This will include tips, best practices, and industry insights.

For more information about Cyvatar and its services, visit www.cyvatar.ai. Stay updated with their latest insights and webinar schedules by following them on X/Twitter @cyvatar. Learn more about their trademark journey at https://tmog.uspto.gov/#/issueDate=2024-01-23&serialNumber=97252014

About Cyvatar Cyvatar is a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, now officially recognized as “The Future of Cybersecurity.” With this trademark, Cyvatar reinforces its commitment to providing accessible, effective, and proactive security strategies to businesses. Cyvatar is at the forefront of the cybersecurity revolution, ensuring digital safety and operational excellence for its clients.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com