Cytel Acquires French Group stève consultants to Further Expand Value Evidence and Real-World Analytics Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cytel Inc., provider of quantitative insights and health data analytics to leaders in life sciences, has acquired stève consultants, specialists in market access, real-world (RWE), and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). The acquisition further expands Cytel’s real-world & advanced analytics (RWAA) capabilities, giving sponsors an expanded global offering, with access to additional specialists and localized expertise. This acquisition continues the company’s growth in key European markets, following the recent acquisition of Nordic regulatory affairs and RWE experts SDS Life Science. Cytel now stands as one of the largest global providers of HEOR, RWE, global value strategy and market access consulting.





Achieving favorable market access is crucial in today’s highly competitive clinical development environment. But doing so is challenging and requires access to deep region-specific expertise. Cytel has long excelled at using proven quantitative techniques to transform real-world data into actionable insights to help sponsors successfully tap into new markets. The acquisition of stève consultants continues this journey, augmenting and extending the localized market access, product launch, and regulatory support it can offer in France, a critical European market.

“stève consultants have crafted a team of unparalleled know-how in regional market access, HEOR, and RWE,” said Radek Wasiak, General Manager, Real-World and Advanced Analytics (RWAA), Cytel. “We look forward to welcoming them to Cytel as together we can now provide an exceptional service at the local level in France but also plug into the global dossier needs of our clients. For sponsors, this means a more global strategic offering, deeper connectivity to world-class expertise in France, and greater product launch success.”

stève consultants has spent 17 years optimizing the value of its customers’ healthcare products for the French market, with deep expertise in market access, HEOR, and RWE. stève consultants is a leader in market access and one of the largest and most accomplished RWE services providers in France.

“Joining forces with Cytel further expands the insight and support we can offer for market access and market maintenance in France,” said Stève Bénard, Executive Manager, stève consultants. “Both companies share a pioneering spirit, long-held market reputations for scientific rigor, and an excellent client service ethos. We’re proud to play a critical role in augmenting the way sponsors tap into markets and transform patients’ lives.”

The transaction was closed on June 30, 2023. Terms were not disclosed.

To learn more about the work of Cytel’s real-world & advanced analytics capabilities, please visit: https://www.cytel.com/solutions#real_world___advanced_analytics

For more information about stève consultants, please visit: http://www.steve-consultants.com/en/steve-consultants-2/

About Cytel

Cytel is the largest provider of statistical software and advanced analytics for clinical trial design and execution. For over thirty-five years, Cytel’s scientific rigor and operational excellence have enabled biotech and pharmaceutical companies to navigate uncertainty, prove value and make confident, evidence-based decisions. Its experts deliver industry-leading software, data-driven analytics, real-world evidence and strategic consulting. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Cytel has more than 2,000 employees across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Cytel, please visit us at www.cytel.com

About stève consultants

stève consultants, founded in 2006, is a consulting and research company specializing in optimizing the value of healthcare products on the French market. stève consultants supports its biotech and pharmaceutical clients in the development and the implementation of their regional market access strategy, including the implementation of early access programs, the demonstration of health-economic value, the generation of real-life data and the writing of HTA dossiers. stève consultants is a leader in market access, and one of the most accomplished RWE service providers in France. stève consultants has extensive experience and works on the latest therapeutic innovations. With offices in Paris and Lyon, stève consultants employs 25 people in France. For more information on stève consultants, please visit us at: www.steve-consultants.com

Contacts

For more information:

Michelle Fleming, Vice President, Marketing and Communications



Cytel Inc.



+1 774-701-0511



michelle.fleming@cytel.com

Alexis Claret, stève consultants



+33 4.81.13.13.36



aclaret@steve-consultants.com

Media enquires:



Jo Butler



BioStrata



+44 (0)1223 627120



jbutler@biostratamarketing.com