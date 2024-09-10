Cyta Selects Netcracker for a Full-Stack BSS and OSS Deployment in a Wide-Ranging Digital Transformation Program

Leading Operator in Cyprus Will Upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS and OSS in the Public Cloud, Along With Professional Services, to Support B2C and B2B Customers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that Cyta, the leading telecommunications provider in Cyprus, has chosen Netcracker to deliver a full-stack IT deployment as part of a large-scale digital transformation. Cyta, which provides a wide range of services to residential and business customers, has built an island-wide 5G network and made a significant investment in fiber, necessitating the upgrade from a legacy IT infrastructure to a modern BSS/OSS platform in order to monetize its network and deliver exceptional experiences.





Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS, part of the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform, are the foundation of an overarching transformation that will help Cyta shift away from an inefficient system that was inadequate for a next-generation network. The program will bring significant results to the consumer and business segments, including improved internal efficiencies, faster time to market and an enhanced customer experience.

“We are delighted to enter into this important agreement with Netcracker to evolve our critical BSS and OSS processes and give us the ability to maximize our investments in fiber and 5G while delivering the services and support our customers expect and deserve,” said Andreas Neocleous, CEO at Cyta. “We were impressed with Netcracker’s solutions and delivery record and look forward to a meaningful and successful partnership.”

“Netcracker is extremely proud to work with Cyta on this significant digital transformation program,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “As Cyta modernizes its infrastructure to evolve its product and service offerings, improve customer experience and broaden its coverage, we are excited to enable this important program as a trusted partner.”

