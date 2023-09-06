CyrusOne Promotes Jim Roche to Senior Vice President of Engineering

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator, specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotion of Jim Roche to Senior Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Roche will lead CyrusOne’s engineering development team, overseeing engineering and design services including power and usage projections, floor planning, connectivity assessments and implementation scheduling​.









Roche most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at CyrusOne. Since joining CyrusOne in 2014, Roche has been a trusted, collaborative partner to customers, and an effective team leader with strong communication and management skills. Roche has helped drive the company’s sustainability initiatives and ensure customers’ design requirements are met with efficiency and consistency.

“As I step into this new role, I am excited to lead CyrusOne’s world-class engineering team as we work to implement solutions for our customers that address the challenges facing today’s digital landscape,” said Roche. “We are focused on designing solutions for our customers’ needs today, such as super high-density environments, while also considering what the future might bring.”

Prior to joining CyrusOne, Roche worked for nearly 20 years in the data center design and build industry, served on numerous boards, and held multiple leadership roles within the industry.

“This promotion, given Jim’s experience and success at CyrusOne, bolsters the company as we pursue growth opportunities and further our sustainability efforts,” said Eric Schwartz, CEO of CyrusOne. “Jim has done a tremendous job shaping a positive team culture that upholds our company values and encourages collaboration while delivering value to our customers. We look forward to seeing what’s next and are thrilled to welcome him to this leadership position.”

