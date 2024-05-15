CyrusOne Closes $1.175 Billion ABS Issuance

CyrusOne’s second ABS offering in 2024 and the largest data center ABS transaction this year.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, closed its $1.175 billion asset-backed securities (“ABS”) offering. The issuance is structured with five- and seven-year tranches, and the notes are classified as Secured Green Collateral Bonds. This transaction represents the largest data center ABS issuance since 2021.





Eric Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at CyrusOne, remarked, “The market’s response to our offering is a testament to CyrusOne’s exceptional track record and the recognition of the critical role we play in our customer’s expanding data and artificial intelligence needs. The significant interest from institutional investors provides us with an additional capital source to support our future growth in developing and operating data centers for hyperscale customers.”

This is the fourth issuance CyrusOne has completed since launching its securitization program in May 2023. To date, CyrusOne’s ABS program has raised a total of $2.6 billion, which encompasses 11 assets across Northern Virginia and San Antonio.

Fran Federman, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer at CyrusOne, added, “The strong demand for our five-year and seven-year maturities demonstrates the market’s confidence in our growth trajectory within the data center and services sector. We are committed to leveraging the success of our offerings to increase our market share and enhance the solutions we provide to our customers.”

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator, delivering sophisticated digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates over 55 data centers across the United States and Europe. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for hyperscale and Fortune 1000 companies, CyrusOne enables customers to align with their unique business and sustainability goals, catering to the complex needs of AI-driven applications and services workloads. CyrusOne’s data centers offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. CyrusOne delivers tailored build-to-suit, colocation, and interconnection solutions that meet the evolving digital needs of its customers. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

