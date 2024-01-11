CyrusOne Announces Owen Morris as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced Owen Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer effective March 11, 2024. In this role, Morris will be responsible for leading CyrusOne’s global finance organization, including accounting, financial reporting, risk management, treasury, and strategic planning.





“I am excited for the opportunity to join CyrusOne and play a meaningful role as part of the senior management team,” said Morris. “There is a tremendous growth opportunity for CyrusOne given the strong industry tailwinds, the company’s expanding global footprint, its passionate team and the strength of its sponsors. I am eager to leverage my experience to further the company’s strategy, and I look forward to being part of the journey.”

Morris previously served as the Treasurer of Tenet Healthcare and the Chief Financial Officer at USPI, a subsidiary of Tenet. During his time at USPI, Morris played a key role in accelerating the company’s expansion through organic growth and acquisitions. Prior to that, Morris spent nearly 20 years working in both real estate and investment banking.

“Owen is an accomplished leader and CFO who has worked across multiple industries during his notable career,” said Eric Schwartz, CEO of CyrusOne. “He brings a proven track record of driving strong financial results and demonstrating solid leadership. Owen’s insights and experience will be exceptionally valuable in helping CyrusOne deliver profitable growth. I am excited to welcome him to the team.”

Morris received his bachelor’s degree in history and government from the University of Texas and earned his MBA from Stanford Business School.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 800 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to future plans and expectations, projections of our future performance or operations, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers’ respective businesses, industries and geographical markets, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries and locations in which we and our customers operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and CyrusOne disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

