CyrusOne Announces CFO Transition

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today CyrusOne announces that Chief Financial Officer Katherine Motlagh will step down from her role effective June 1, 2023. Michael Schafer, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Motlagh’s departure.

“On behalf of the entire CyrusOne team, I would like to thank Katherine Motlagh for her leadership and many contributions to our company, including helping the company navigate the pandemic, her role in the historic take-private, and navigating the current challenges of the capital markets. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Eric Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. “We are fortunate to have a bench of talented leaders at CyrusOne. Michael Schafer, who joined the company in 2013, will bring his steady leadership and deep knowledge of our company to the CFO role, supporting our continued execution as we conduct a search for our next CFO.”

Mr. Schaffer has nearly three decades of progressive experience in corporate finance and currently leads our investor reporting, FP&A, and treasury functions, as well as being a key member of our capital markets team. The Company has commenced an internal and external search to identify a permanent CFO.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 800 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

