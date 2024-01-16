Cyrus Biotechnology to Present Its Novel IgG-degrading IdeS Enzyme Development Candidates for Autoimmune Indications at PepTalk Conference in San Diego

Presentation by Director of Discovery Dr. Erik Procko shows two preclinical candidates designed have extended half-life, reduced reactivity with pre-existing anti-IdeS antibodies in human serum, and reduced immunogenic epitopes









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc., a Seattle-based biotechnology firm with a proprietary platform for biologics discovery that combines software, protein AI, and massively parallel protein screening, will today be presenting preclinical data on its next generation IdeS program for IgG-mediated autoimmune disease and for gene therapy pre-treatment. The presentation will take place at the 23rd annual PepTalk conference in San Diego. The IgG-degrading enzyme of S. pyogenes (IdeS) has been approved in wild type form for use in certain kidney transplantation recipients, where IgG depletion successfully mitigates host immunity against the transplant. However, broader autoimmune disease application of IdeS has been hampered by a relatively short half-life, neutralization by pre-existing anti-IdeS antibodies, and a strong anti-IdeS immune response upon repeat dosing.

In his presentation, Dr. Procko will show in vivo and human ex vivo data demonstrating that Cyrus’s two lead development candidates are significantly improved in all of these key product parameters. Dr. Procko will describe how the Cyrus IdeS candidates were generated using industry-leading in silico protein AI and design tools, coupled with screening for enzymatic activity, protein stability, and iterative immunogenicity design and MHC peptide interaction screening. For example, Cyrus’ development candidates can greatly reduce IgG concentrations for at least 14 days in rabbits, compared to a duration of 2-3 days for the wild type (WT) IdeS marketed as Imlifidase® by Hansa BioPharma (the figure above shows IgG levels after WT IdeS in diamonds and Cyrus’ candidates in squares and triangles).

With these material improvements in half-life and immunogenicity, Cyrus is advancing its next generation IdeS candidates into clinical development to support disease modifying studies in a range of indications where an improved IdeS is likely to be a best or first in class pharmaceutical intervention. Indications such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Autoimmune Immune Thrombocytopenia, Idiopathic Immune Myopathies, pemphigus vulgaris, and other diseases with a poor current standard of care are under consideration.

Cyrus Biotechnology is a pre-clinical-stage AI-driven therapeutics company with an internal pipeline of novel biologics primarily in autoimmune indications. Cyrus is advancing a next generation IdeS IgG protease with half-life extension and immunogenicity optimization, for treatment of IgG-mediated autoimmune indications, into IND-enabling studies, as well as advancing multiple discovery stage cytokine programs. Cyrus was co-founded with Prof. David Baker, inventor of Rosetta and numerous protein design AI tools, and has worked with dozens of Pharma firms on protein redesign for novel therapeutics, including Genentech, Janssen, and Selecta. In 2021 Cyrus started to develop its own therapeutics. Cyrus’ investors are Orbimed, Agent Capital, Hillhouse, Alexandria, and others.

