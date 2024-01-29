Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital in Louisiana and myBenefits.ai offer DischargePlus™ for post Care Surgeries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priyam Parikh, the CEO of myBenefits.ai, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Scott Boudreaux, the Chief Operating Officer, and Julie Diodene, the Chief Nursing Officer, at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital for their unwavering support and the opportunity to launch myBenefits.ai’s, DischargePlus, with Urology patients.





Julie says, “Simplifying the discharge process is a must! Often patients, (despite discharge education), leave the hospital overwhelmed and confused. This could lead to patient complications and readmissions. myBenefits.ai DischargePlus puts the power in the patient’s hand to ask questions and receive feedback immediately while keeping the provider informed of their patient’s progress.”

At Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Scott Boudreaux, COO, says, “We’re always exploring new technologies to improve patient care. myBenefits is a valuable tool for those patients looking for user friendly technology that helps them get quick responses to their healthcare inquiries.”

Rohan Walvekar, M.D., a Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist in New Orleans, Lousiana, says, “A vital component of excellent surgical outcomes is optimal postoperative care. DischargePlus is a game-changer from a surgeon’s perspective because it provides real-time patient well-being data to the care team facilitating early interventions that could prevent complications or potentially save lives.”

Parikh describes the launch with Cypress Pointe Surgical Center as a valuable learning experience that delivered rich insights into patient behavior and post-care outcomes. “The learnings from the launch have equipped our team at myBenefits.ai to construct a superior platform predicated on automation and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration. We firmly believe this will contribute to advantageous outcomes for both hospitals and patients,” said Parikh.

According to Parikh, the forward-thinking ethos and steadfast commitment to optimal patient care is the defining characteristic of Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital. “Their commitment to delivering quality care and services to patients and their families truly sets them apart. We are both grateful and inspired by their stewardship,” Parikh added.

Initial findings reveal a significant increase in patient engagement and post-care follow-up as a result of introducing DischargePlus. These promising results have bolstered Parikh’s confidence in building and scaling the platform across various hospitals and patients upon the release of the next iteration of DischargePlus.

“Our ultimate aim is to make DischargePlus a simple yet effective plug-and-play solution. This will undoubtedly facilitate higher levels of benefit exchange between patients and healthcare providers, further advancing our mission at myBenefits.ai of transforming patient care through technological innovation and added services for better care management,” shared Parikh.

About Cypress Pointe Surgical Center:

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital in Hammond, Louisiana, is helping to transform health care across the country, providing patients with appealing options for medical treatment. We provide an array of specialized and complex procedures and surgeries, and are widely regarded for our quality of care. For more information: https://cypresspointesurgical.com/

About myBenefits.ai:

myBenefits.ai Platform is an intelligent data-driven SaaS platform for providers and patients. It empowers providers by bringing the best care process while improving patient care and reducing the burden on the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.mybenefits.ai.

