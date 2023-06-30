Cynozure Certifies as a B Corporation

B Corp Further Demonstrates Cynozure’s Commitment as a Force for Good





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cynozure, a leading data and analytics company, today announced its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Cynozure has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

Cynozure is now part of a community of 6,889 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 1,400 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Recent attention on the data industry makes Cynozure’s B Corp certification a notable step and signals a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Cynozure to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Cynozure are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Jason Foster, Founder and CEO at Cynozure added: “This is a truly significant milestone for us. We’re dedicated to our purpose of ‘data, for a better tomorrow’ and this certification is another step forward aligned to that purpose. By being a B Corp, we’re part of a global movement of companies striving to create a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable world. We feel strongly about this and we do what we do to make a positive impact on people and organisations we interact with.”

About Cynozure

Cynozure is a people-first, leading data and analytics consultancy, founded by data industry leader, Jason Foster, in 2016. Through its Level Up Framework® and 6 Pillar Framework™, the company supports its clients by building bespoke data strategies to drive incremental business value. Its Podcast series – Hub & Spoken – features leading experts in data and analytics technology and tackles everything going on in the world of data, including technology, strategy, leadership and more. In addition, Cynozure runs an exclusive members club, the CDO Hub, providing data leaders a forum to collaborate, share, learn and grow. Cynozure has offices in the U.K., the U.S., and Europe and serves clients globally. The company was named one of Britain’s Sunday Times’ fastest-growing private companies in 2022. For more information, visit www.cynozure.com.

About B Lab UK

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes 6,889 B Corps in 90 countries and 161 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. Visit bcorporation.uk.

