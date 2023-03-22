Cyngn to Participate in the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, will participate at the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Ben Landen, VP of Business Development will participate in a fireside chat discussion with analyst Matt Galinko.





Register here to view the M-Vest presentation live. A replay will be available on M-Vest until April 1, 2023.

Maxim Group LLC Tech Conference (Virtual)



Thursday, March 30, 2023; 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT



Ben Landen, VP of Business Development

Ben Landen joined Cyngn in 2019 and serves as VP of Business Development. Prior to Cyngn, Landen was Head of Product and Business Development at DeepScale, an AI startup that was acquired by Tesla. DeepScale was founded out of UC Berkeley and developed efficient computer vision solutions for autonomous driving, using deep neural networks. Prior to that, Landen managed an automotive semiconductor product line with over $100 million in annual revenues as senior business manager at Maxim Integrated. Landen has a MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from California Polytechnic University SLO.

About Maxim Group LLC & Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicles and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Contacts

Investor Contact: Ben Mimmack, ben.mimmack@cyngn.com

Media Contact: Bill Ong, bill@cyngn.com