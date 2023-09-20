Cynet Announces Results in 2023 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations

The ATT&CK Evaluations emulated Turla to test the abilities of 30 cybersecurity vendors.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cynet, the world’s first provider of an autonomous breach protection platform, today announced the results of its completed 2023 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for the Cynet 360 AutoXDR platform. This year’s ATT&CK Evaluations for enterprise cybersecurity solutions emulated Turla, a sophisticated Russia-based threat group. The independent evaluations tested the ability of 30 cybersecurity vendors to detect and respond to an advanced real-world threat. Cynet delivered both 100% threat visibility and 100% detection quality with no configuration changes – the first year a vendor achieved 100% in both measures in the same MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation.





The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations are recognized by the cybersecurity industry, setting the bar for security technology platform standards. The evaluations include a systematic methodology using a threat-informed purple teaming approach to capture critical context around a solution’s ability to detect and protect against known adversary behavior. The annual evaluations are measurable and repeatable, making them useful for continual assessments of incremental improvements for each of the cybersecurity vendors that participate in the evaluations.

“Turla is one of the most sophisticated threat actors, and their tradecraft is platform diverse, dynamic in stealth, and layered in persistence,” said Amy Robertson, MITRE cyber threat intelligence lead, ATT&CK Evals. “This round provides an emulation that focused on kernel and service-level operations that often run with the same permissions as detection and protection products. Our goal is to empower end users and purchasers with unbiased insights into the product capabilities that detect these advanced adversary behaviors, while also collaborating with the participating vendors to evolve their products.”

Highlights of Cynet’s performance in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation include:

Cynet delivered 100% Detection: (19 of 19 attack steps) with no configuration changes!

Cynet delivered 100% Visibility: (143 of 143 attack sub-steps) with no configuration changes!

Cynet delivered 100% Analytic Coverage: (143 of 143 detections) with no configuration changes!

Cynet delivered 100% Real-time detections (0 Delays)

“Our participation in the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation last year helped drive several improvements to our protections,” said Eyal Gruner, Cynet Co-founder & CEO. “The results we achieved this year prove the value of participating in the evaluation and confirmation of Cynet’s commitment to channel partners, valued customers, and end users. We’re very proud that Cynet achieved both 100% Visibility and 100% Analytic Coverage, the first time this has been achieved in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation testing.”

About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

ATT&CK® Evaluations is built on the backbone of MITRE’s objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity providers turn to the Evaluations program to improve their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product’s capabilities and performance. Evaluations enable defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together providers and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. In line with MITRE Engenuity’s commitment to serve the public good, Evaluations results and threat emulation plans are freely accessible. https://attackevals.mitre-engenuity.org/enterprise/turla

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. https://mitre-engenuity.org

About Cynet

Cynet is a provider of the world’s first autonomous, all-in-one cybersecurity platform — backed 24/7 cybersecurity experts. Cynet’s mission is to make comprehensive security easy and stress-less for any organization. The platform was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size or skills. It does this by managing day-to-day security operations so teams can focus on managing security rather than operating it. The 24/7 cybersecurity analyst service provides organizations with monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response and threat hunting. Visit to learn more: https://www.cynet.com

