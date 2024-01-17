Cyemptive Technologies Names Microsoft Veteran Paul Hiteshew as Vice President of Solutions Consulting

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#antimalware–Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has named Microsoft veteran Paul Hiteshew as Vice President of Solutions Consulting.





In his new role, Hiteshew will be leading a team of deep cybersecurity experts that provide cybersecurity architectural blueprints for Cyemptive customers. His responsibilities will include leading pre-sales technical support for strategic industry partners and their customers, consulting with customers to understand their current cybersecurity risk profile and mapping their journey to achieving maximum cybersecurity readiness.

“Paul brings a unique perspective from the client side of the eDiscovery and digital forensics industry that will greatly benefit Cyemptive’s customers,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. “In particular, his background in operations, incident management and global leadership will assist us as Cyemptive expands into global markets.”

Hiteshew brings with him nearly 25 years of experience of executive and technical management in IT operations, IT enterprise and cyber defense at Microsoft, including Principal Service Operations Engineering Manager (Delivery and Engagement) and Principal Group Manager for Microsoft Operations Center. Most recently, Hiteshew was with Lighthouse Global, where he served as Executive Director over IT and Security Engineering.

“I have been looking at Cyemptive’s technology for a few years now and have been impressed by its ability to stop cybercrime,” said Hiteshew. “With the market lacking capabilities in many areas of the attack surfaces used by bad actors, I have been looking for a company that addresses every surface. Cyemptive brings those answers and provides a fortified defense to unknown malware for which the industry has no answer.”

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive’s ZeroStrike allows customers to be in command of their security by eliminating damage even from unknown attack vectors pre-zero day discovery. With Cyemptive ZeroStrike there is no need for recovery and remediation, an industry first capability.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive’s award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 – more than any other company. The company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

