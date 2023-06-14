Cycuity Awarded Seven-Year $99 Million IDIQ Contract to Address Design Supply Chain Security

First phase to address secure design supply chain and third-party IP security in close collaboration with partners in the defense and commercial sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–Cycuity, Inc., the pioneer of hardware security solutions, today announced it was awarded a SBIR Phase III IDIQ contract worth up to $99 million over a seven-year period. The sole-source contract is funded by the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics Program (T&AM) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and builds upon ongoing collaboration in the innovation of microelectronics security assurance.

Under the contract, Cycuity will expand the development of its core security solutions and work with partners in the defense and commercial sectors to address semiconductor design supply chain security, ranging from third-party chip IP (intellectual property) components to the entire system.

“Ensuring semiconductors are securely designed – from individual components to the full system, including software, is critical for building secure and safe electronic systems across all sectors of our economy,” said Andreas Kuehlmann, CEO, Cycuity. “This contract affirms our longstanding partnership with the DOD and our dedication to helping the defense and commercial industries build secure hardware.”

Cycuity (formerly known as Tortuga Logic) has a long history of supporting various DOD-sponsored security initiatives and programs. The structure of this award will provide technology enhancements enabling expanded security coverage and a stronger foundation for supply chain security across the semiconductor industry.

“The DOD has identified third-party semiconductor IP security as a critical challenge to be addressed as the Department develops evidence-based microelectronics assurance processes to support deployment of resilient platforms and capability for the warfighter,” said Matthew Kay, Distinguished Scientist for Trusted Microelectronics and Trusted & Assured Microelectronics Program Manager. “Cycuity has been a trusted partner in the area of hardware security, and we look forward to collaborating with them under this contract to address these and other urgent DOD microelectronics assurance needs.”

The first phase under this contract will extend Cycuity’s Radix product capabilities to support portability of security requirements from individual third-party IP components to full SoCs while protecting the design IP. Later stages of the effort will focus on extending Radix’s analysis capabilities to enable better microelectronic security traceability and governance.

About Cycuity

Cycuity is a cybersecurity company that provides security assurance for semiconductor chips, a rapidly emerging frontier for remote cyberattacks. Cycuity’s security solutions enable comprehensive, scalable, and traceable security verification to ensure the chips powering our modern electronic systems are developed securely. Similar to the DevSecOps approach for software, our Radix technology integrates automated security assurance at every step of the hardware development lifecycle so organizations can detect and mitigate vulnerabilities before manufacturing. Founded in 2014, Cycuity is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.

To learn more, visit www.cycuity.com or contact info@cycuity.com.

Connect with Cycuity



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cycuity

Contacts

Melissa Jordan



650-814-9194



melissa.jordan@cycuity.com