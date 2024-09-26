Cyble Vision Awarded Multiple Badges in G2’s 2024 Fall Report

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyble, a global leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, proudly announces its recognition in G2’s Cybersecurity Fall 2024 badges, winning 13 honors across multiple categories.





G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates companies based on genuine customer reviews, user satisfaction, and market presence. The 13 recognitions Cyble received demonstrate its leadership in addressing evolving cybersecurity challenges and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to organizations worldwide.

Noteworthy achievements for Cyble Vision include:

Dark Web Monitoring: Top #5 Leader for Fall 2024, alongside badges for Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use .

Top #5 Leader for Fall 2024, alongside badges for and . Brand Intelligence: High Performer for Fall 2024 and recognized as a Leader in Asia and Asia Pacific . It also received Easiest to Use and Easiest Setup badges .

and recognized as a and . It also received and . Threat Intelligence: High Performer for Fall 2024 , with additional recognitions as a High Performer in Asia , Asia Pacific , and India.

, with additional recognitions as a , , and Web & System Security: Leader for Fall 2024.

Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble, stated, “These recognitions from G2 is a significant milestone, reflecting our commitment to providing the best cybersecurity solutions to our clients. This recognition underscores our position as a trusted partner in the fight against cyber threats.”

Cyble’s success is driven by its cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity. It leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics to offer comprehensive solutions. These include threat intelligence, digital risk protection, vulnerability management, and incident response, providing a holistic defense strategy against cyber adversaries.

These G2 recognitions also highlight Cyble’s customer-first approach. By consistently enhancing its products based on user feedback, Cyble ensures its clients receive the most effective and updated cybersecurity solutions, building a loyal and satisfied customer base.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, Cyble remains committed to staying ahead by delivering AI-powered solutions that safeguard organizations’ digital assets. The 13 badges reinforce Cyble’s dedication to excellence and its mission to make the digital world safer.

To know more, visit http://www.cyble.com

About Cyble:

Cyble, the world’s fastest-growing Gen 3 cyber threat intelligence company, offers comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposures, weaknesses, and targets. Leveraging AI and ML, Cyble provides critical intelligence to help governments and enterprises protect citizens and infrastructure. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cyble also has offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and India.

To learn more, visit http://www.cyble.com/request-demo

Contacts

enquiries@cyble.com

Ph: +1 888 673 2067