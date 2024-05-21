Cybever Celebrates Collaboration in Global Game Jam 2024 Event

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the wake of the unprecedented achievements of the Global Game Jam 2024, Cybever extends its deepest appreciation and respect to all the participants and organizers who have showcased the profound impact of community, creativity, and collaboration in the game development world.





A Testament to Collective Passion and Dedication

The Global Game Jam 2024 has set new benchmarks in the game development community, with an impressive 9,964 games created by 34,649 participants from 102 countries. This global event has not only demonstrated the vast potential of collective creativity but also highlighted the supportive and inclusive nature of the game development community. The establishment of the first-ever Jam Site in Antarctica serves as a powerful symbol of how far-reaching and all-encompassing the game development community has become.

Cybever is incredibly moved by the hard work, dedication, and passion exhibited by each participant. “The energy and spirit of the Global Game Jam are truly inspirational,” said Cecilia Shen Cybever CEO. “It’s a reflection of what we, as a community, can achieve when we come together, supporting and uplifting one another.”

Proud to Sponsor Global Game Jam and Support the Community, Committed to Fueling Creativity

The collaborative spirit and achievements of this year’s Global Game Jam underscore Cybever’s pride in being a key supporter of game developers worldwide. Our dedication to our mission has never been stronger, as we continue to offer innovative tools that boost creativity and optimize the development process. Cybever is a Generative AI company focusing on empowering creators to produce safe, interactive and large-scale 3D content which can be easily integrated into games at scale. Along with their pioneering Safety Layer IP protection and creation solution and world-building technology delivering in-game environment creation from a text prompt, Cybever’s suite of tools are specifically tailored to meet the needs of the game community, enabling developers to realize their visions while upholding ethical and legal standards.

“Seeing the community come together in such a powerful way has reinforced our commitment to contributing positively to the game development ecosystem,” said Wes Harris. “We are motivated by the love, support, and creativity within this community and are eager to provide tools that can help amplify these qualities.”

Join Cybever in Fostering a Creative Future

Cybever invites the game development community to join in their journey towards creating a more inclusive, supportive, and innovative future. Inspired by the Global Game Jam, Cybever is dedicated to building technologies that reflect the spirit of collaboration and creativity seen at the jam.

For those interested in learning more about Cybever’s offerings or looking to collaborate, please reach out at info@cybever.ai and visit www.Cybever.AI for a preview of Cybever’s world-building technology.

About the Global Game Jam

The Global Game Jam is a nonprofit with a mission to empower all individuals worldwide to learn, experiment, and create together through the medium of games in a safe and welcoming environment

It holds the world’s largest game creation event – The Global Game Jam – taking place around the globe boasting tens of thousands of participants (jammers) at hundreds of sites. The GGJ is the starting point for countless game developers who have built successful, sustainable careers in game development.

To learn more about the GGJ or to sponsor like Cybever, visit www.globalgamejam.org

