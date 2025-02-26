CyberUSA Launches "7 Steps to Renew America’s Cyber Safety" to Strengthen National Cybersecurity Policy

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberUSA announced today the launch of 7 Steps to Renew America’s Cyber Safety, a guide designed to help shape the cybersecurity policy of the new Trump Administration. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is critical to protecting national security, economic prosperity, and individual freedoms. This publication offers seven key priorities to establish a robust cybersecurity framework for America.

"With the global cost of cybercrime projected to reach $15.6 trillion by 2029, robust cybersecurity measures are essential to sustaining the modern economy, protecting critical infrastructure, and securing democratic institutions. CyberUSA’s ‘7 Steps to Renew America’s Cyber Safety’ outlines seven actionable priorities to help the Trump Administration craft a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, leveraging the expertise of our affiliates nationwide to drive practical and innovative solutions," said CyberUSA’s Executive Director Adam Rak.

The Seven Priorities for Renewing America’s Cyber Safety:

Be Alert with Information Sharing – Foster collaborative information sharing to strengthen national cybersecurity and ensure rapid response to threats. Protect America’s Critical Infrastructure – Secure vital systems, including utilities, transportation, communications, financial services, and defense industries to ensure national safety and stability. Foster Cybersecurity Workforce Training & Education – Address workforce gaps and promote cyber awareness to equip professionals and the general public with essential cybersecurity skills. Equip Small Business with Appropriate Cyber Help – Make cybersecurity tools and standards more accessible to small businesses, which make up nearly half of the country’s private workforce. Protect Consumer Data – Implement strong policies to safeguard Americans’ personal and financial data, prevent breaches, and enhance data security measures. Foster Coordination by Federal, State, and Local Governments – Improve collaboration across government agencies to enhance efficiency, reduce redundancy, and strengthen cybersecurity postures. Make Cybersecurity More Cost Efficient – Streamline regulations, harmonize compliance processes, and leverage public-private partnerships to reduce costs while maintaining strong cybersecurity defenses.

CyberUSA members include CyberHawaii, CyberMaryland, The Cyber Resilience Institute (CO), Cyber South Carolina, CyberTexas Foundation, CyberWyoming, Idaho Technology Council, NC TECH, Technology Association of Louisville Kentucky, Technology Association of Oregon, and the Washington Technology Industry Association.

Diane Bevan, CEO, Idaho Technology Council, said, “As the cybersecurity threat landscape evolves, staying informed on trends that help educate the Idaho community is paramount to our charter. We are excited about our partnership with CyberUSA and their ability to provide a path to facilitate bidirectional information sharing between our Idaho community and government entities.”

Brooks Raiford, CEO, NC TECH, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are proud to work alongside CyberUSA as we address the dynamic cybersecurity challenges ahead. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration in strengthening the nation's cybersecurity efforts.”

CyberUSA invites technology councils, chambers of commerce, cyber groups, public and private organizations, ISAOs, and other trust-based organizations to join its network and be part of this nationwide movement to strengthen America’s cyber defense. For more information, or to register your organization, visit CyberUSA’s website.

CyberUSA is a national organization dedicated to fostering collaboration across state, local, and private sectors to enhance cybersecurity resilience. By transcending security silos, CyberUSA provides a trusted forum for sharing resources, best practices, and threat intelligence. Members gain access to an unparalleled national threat-sharing platform, proactive policy advocacy, and educational initiatives that help shape the future of cybersecurity in America. Visit https://www.cyberusa.us/

