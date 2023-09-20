Cybersecurity’s Elite Crowned as CrowdStrike Customer Excellence Award Winners at Fal.Con 2023

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2023 — CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of its 2023 Customer Excellence Awards at Fal.Con 2023, the company’s marquee annual event and cybersecurity’s must-attend conference. The awards program recognizes organizations and business leaders who have elevated the role and impact of cybersecurity in their respective organizations and amongst their customers and communities, through cutting edge-strategies and technologies.





Winners were selected based on a rigorous and comprehensive selection criteria and demonstrated a deep commitment to next-generation approaches and innovations, as well as the foresight to implement comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. This year’s award winners include:

Protector of the Year: Salesforce

The CrowdStrike Protector of the Year is obsessed with building a more secure future and making the world a safer place. They’ve made a commitment to the people counting on them to never let them down, and they harness the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform (and CrowdStrike partnership) to ensure they keep that promise. Salesforce was selected because of the company’s commitment to constantly raising the bar on security, its broad adoption of modern, AI-powered cybersecurity innovation, and passion for protecting its customers, employees and ecosystem.

Hero Award: The State of New York

The CrowdStrike Hero of the Year recognizes cybersecurity excellence in the Public Sector. The Hero of the Year award winner drives modern security programs, innovation and services that safeguard citizens, their communities and society overall. The State of New York was selected as a result of their rollout of a statewide cybersecurity strategy designed to modernize government networks, provide digital defenses at the county level and regulate critical infrastructure – steps that set a positive model for other government entities.

Falconer Award: Mattel

The Falconer is awarded to a true partner in every sense of the word – one who actively participates in CrowdStrike customer engagement programs to help enhance not only their experience, but also the experience for all CrowdStrike customers. Mattel was selected because the company is a champion of insights and security best practices amongst their peers, helping to strengthen protection capabilities among a wide range of businesses.

Innovator Award: Target

The Innovator leads with guts, passion and persistence – they’re never afraid to try new things, challenge their assumptions and take calculated risks if it means driving better outcomes for their customers. Target was selected because the company demonstrates strong leadership in the face of complex obstacles and drives change across their business by introducing cutting-edge cloud security capabilities.

“The Falcon platform has not only become the standard for delivering AI-powered cybersecurity – it has become the foundational cybersecurity platform for our customers. Today, we celebrate those organizations and individuals who have kept cybersecurity top of mind in their day-to-day operations, business strategy and innovative approaches,” said Mike Sentonas, President at CrowdStrike. “Our customers ​not only act as advocates for CrowdStrike’s cutting-edge technology, but continually push our team to grow and innovate at a rapid pace.”

Fal.Con 2023 is running from September 18-21 in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, offering three-plus days of A-list keynotes, more than 100 breakout sessions, a VIP CXO-level executive summit, networking opportunities with thousands of cybersecurity’s greats minds, epic entertainment, and more. Fal.Con has quickly become the must-attend event for cybersecurity’s leading executives, teams, and vendors to earn new strategies, network with their peers, educate themselves on the latest adversary tradecraft and share experiences to better protect and power businesses.

