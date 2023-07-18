Cybersecurity Solution Through VicOne, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Trend Micro Collaboration Wins the 2023 Informa Tech Automotive Award for Collaborative Partnership of the Year

Joint effort combines capabilities to create robust virtualization security solution for automotive stakeholders to develop software-defined vehicles easily and securely

VicOne, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Trend Micro announced they have been named the winners of the 2023 Informa Tech Automotive Award for Collaborative Partnership of the Year. The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, which celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services across the automotive sector, recognized the three companies for their technology leadership and innovation in creating a virtualization security solution for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).









VicOne, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Trend Micro formed a partnership to address software vulnerabilities within next-generation electronic control units (ECUs). Together, the three companies created a robust security system for the virtualization platform that allows automotive stakeholders to co-develop software-defined vehicles easily and securely.

VicOne, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Trend Micro combined their capabilities to protect virtualization platforms from cyberattacks, specifically for next-generation smart cockpit systems. The winning team was noted for integrating:

VERZEUSE™ for Virtualization Extensions from Panasonic Automotive Systems:



VERZEUSE™ for Virtualization Extensions has an extension interface that provides the communication data to use virtual devices. With this interface, security functions can run as security plugins on virtualization platform, which can monitor the communication data. In addition, it is possible to locate security functions in a safe area on virtualization platform where cyber-attacks are hard to reach, enhancing robustness.

xCarbon from VicOne and Trend Micro:



xCarbon is an embedded security module that detects and prevents cyber-attacks. By cooperating with VERZEUSE for Virtualization Extensions, xCarbon can monitor the communication data in the virtualization platform and protect the next-generation cockpit system from cyberattacks that exploits vulnerabilities and injects malicious message.

The virtualization platform enables stakeholders to easily install software functionalities in a single ECU. For example, next-generation cockpit systems require the consolidation of functions such as infotainment, instrument cluster and car navigation systems from multiple ECUs into a single ECU. With the virtualization platform, stakeholders can easily maintain, and integrate, without adding more ECUs.

Companies were selected based on a rigorous criteria set forth by the judging panel. According to the 2023 Informa Tech Automotive Award judges, “having a pre-integrated, independent security solution for virtualization platforms is especially critical for software-defined vehicles. These vehicles rely heavily on software and connectivity to provide features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and other connected services. The solution hits the target of simplifying management, integration, and enhancing the reliability of virtualization platforms.”

Speaking on behalf of the winning VicOne, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Trend Micro group, Pender Chang, vice president of VicOne’s Research and Development Team said, “Being selected by the judges for our combined work is a great honor. One of the biggest concerns in large-scale software development is responding to escalating security risks. The software evolution in the automotive industry is an inevitable progression that requires companies to shift quickly, or risk being left behind. Cybersecurity for such a new industry requires partnerships such as this one that can bridge the gap between cybersecurity and the automotive industry.”

About Panasonic Automotive Systems

With the shift of the Panasonic Group to a holding company structure, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022. With annual sales of JPY 1,297.5 billion, the company has 61 locations around the world and about 30,000 employees, playing a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group’s Automotive Solutions business. As Tier 1, the company provides advanced technologies unique to Panasonic, such as infotainment systems, to automakers around the world, contributing to the creation of comfortable, safe, and secure vehicles. Based on the corporate vision of “Heartmotive: Connecting our heart to the journey,” the company will respond with technology that meets the expectations of the customers around the world.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit www.vicone.com.

