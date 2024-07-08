Cybersecurity Risk Management Company Outpost24 Appoints Ido Erlichman as New CEO

Also announces appointment of Niklas Savander as Chairman of the Board

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#continuousthreatmonitoring—Outpost24, a leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions backed by Vitruvian Partners, today announced the appointment of Ido Erlichman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.





With over 20 years of experience in cyber security, technology and finance, Erlichman will bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO at leading digital security company, Kape Technologies, which served 7.5 million paying customers worldwide and was sold for $1.75 billion in 2023, making it one of the largest tech exits in the UK. During his tenure, Erlichman transformed Kape Technologies into a category leader in the digital privacy and security space by providing customers with a fully integrated private and secure online access platform.

In addition to the appointment for Erlichman, Outpost24 also announced Niklas Savander as the new Chairman of the Board. Savander has served as an executive and CEO in the technology industry for several decades. For the last ten years he has acted as a professional full time Chair and Board member across numerous successful technology companies, including Klarna, Easypark, Cint, and Silverfin, to name a few. Current Chairman Jussi Wuoristo will remain a director on the Board.

Erlichman is excited to join Outpost24, stating, “I am proud to be taking on the role of CEO at Outpost24. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation by exploring new opportunities for us to expand and combine our product lines, which includes the most comprehensive cyber exposure management platform available. I am committed to ensuring innovation and our customers’ success as we continue to simplify cyber exposure management of the modern-day attack surface.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ido Erlichman as our new CEO,” said Niklas Savander, Chairman of the Board at Outpost24. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable and I have every confidence that he will look to advance our strategic goals and take the company to the next level globally. Finally, we thank our outgoing CEO Karl Thedeen for his work thus far for Outpost24.”

In June, Outpost24 launched The Outpost24 Exposure Management Platform to provide organizations the ability to continuously monitor their attack surface and proactively remediate threats to critical assets. Gartner named Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) a top trend for 2024, and The Outpost24 Exposure Management Platform enables all steps of Gartner’s definition, which includes scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization to proactively reduce risk and increase resiliency.

Outpost24 helps organizations improve cyber resilience with a complete range of solutions that enable Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. Outpost24’s intelligent cloud platform unifies asset management, automates vulnerability assessment, and quantifies cyber risk in business context. Executives and security teams around the world trust Outpost24 to identify and prioritize the most important security issues across their attack surface to accelerate risk reduction. Acquired in 2022 by Vitruvian Partners, Outpost24 is headquartered in Sweden and the US, with additional offices in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

