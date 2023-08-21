Cybersecurity Powerhouse Edna Conway Joins The Cybersecurity Studio as Advisor

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chi Studios, parent company of The Cybersecurity Studio, today announced that longtime cybersecurity executive Edna Conway has joined as an Advisor. Conway recently retired as Vice President, Chief Security & Risk Officer for Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft and was the longtime Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain, for Cisco. As an Advisor, she will provide guidance on The Cybersecurity Studio’s curriculum and growth strategy.





According to Cybersecurity Studio representatives, Conway’s deep expertise building security into complex environments and extensive leadership experience will be invaluable. Conway will advise on enhancing The Studio’s collaborative problem-solving approach for developing the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and executives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edna to our team,” said Betsy Wille, Director of The Cybersecurity Studio. “She has an unparalleled track record leading security for some of the largest and most complex environments in the industry. Her strategic insights and technical knowledge will enhance our continuous innovation and assure our participants are prepared to lead during complex and volatile times.”

Conway added, “The Cybersecurity Studio’s mission to advance cybersecurity leadership and creativity through hands-on collaboration and practical operational insight is precisely what is needed in our rapidly evolving cyber arena. It is imperative that the security leaders and practitioners of tomorrow broaden their horizon to become true business enablers in our digital economy. I look forward to supporting the Studio’s innovative programming and mentoring participants at all career levels.”

About Chi Studios

Chi Studios is an innovation collaborative built by executives to identify real-world approaches that solve top business challenges, developing the next generation of leaders in the process. Studio initiatives help teams filter advice and identify practical solutions they can trust. Chi manages two studios: The Visibility Council, for supply chain, and The Cybersecurity Studio.

For more information, visit https://thecybersecurity.studio/

Contacts

Media:



Andrew Congleton,



Head of Growth,



Chi Studios



andrew@chi-studios.com

678-372-0828