Cybersecurity Milestone: Gemstar Attains CMMC Level 2 Self-Certification

CANNON FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gemstar Manufacturing announces a significant achievement in its commitment to cybersecurity excellence. As of December 29, 2023, Gemstar successfully completed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Self-Certification, marking a pivotal step in fortifying the company’s security. This certification reflects Gemstar’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety of its business operations and safeguarding proprietary information received from valued customers.





“Empowered by dedication and resilience, Gemstar proudly stands at the pinnacle of cybersecurity excellence, achieving Level 2 CMMC self-certification —a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing our cybersecurity posture and protecting sensitive information from cyber threats,” said Chase Williams, Gemstar’s Security and Compliance Manager.

Gemstar recognizes the ongoing commitment required to maintain its certification. Despite the expected mandate for certification being 1-2 years away, Gemstar proactively achieved CMMC Level 2 Self-Certification, positioning itself ahead of industry requirements.

CMMC 2.0 is a Department of Defense program designed to strengthen cybersecurity in the Defense Industrial Base. By implementing tiered cybersecurity standards, this ensures protection of sensitive information and enhances accountability among contractors. It streamlines requirements, lowers assessment costs, and fosters collaboration while aligning with recognized standards like NIST.

Benefits of CMMC Certification:

Enhanced Cybersecurity Posture : CMMC provides a rigorous framework, shielding Gemstar from potential cyber threats, hacks, and breaches.

: CMMC provides a rigorous framework, shielding Gemstar from potential cyber threats, hacks, and breaches. Increased Trust : Partners and stakeholders can trust Gemstar’s commitment to cybersecurity, thanks to the well-established CMMC framework.

: Partners and stakeholders can trust Gemstar’s commitment to cybersecurity, thanks to the well-established CMMC framework. Reduced Liability : CMMC offers a standardized method to assess and manage cybersecurity risk, reducing potential liabilities associated with cyber threats.

: CMMC offers a standardized method to assess and manage cybersecurity risk, reducing potential liabilities associated with cyber threats. Simplified Compliance: CMMC streamlines cybersecurity compliance, providing a single, unified standard for Gemstar and its partners.

Gemstar Manufacturing remains dedicated to sustaining its cybersecurity excellence. The company’s investments in achieving and maintaining CMMC Level 2 Self-Certification reflect its commitment to providing a secure environment for its operations and fostering trust among its partners.

About Gemstar Manufacturing:

Gemstar Manufacturing has been an engineering-based solutions provider of hard cases and custom OEM parts for 60 years. The company is a family-owned business supported internally by long-term employees. The firm’s history is rooted in custom manufacturing and the dedication of a customer-centric organization. Gemstar’s mission is “to test the limits of plastic manufacturing and exceed the expectations of customers.” Gemstar’s full-service manufacturing capabilities include industry-leading, vertically integrated manufacturing processes, a fully staffed engineering team, in-house tooling and testing, five-axis routing, and full-service finishing.

