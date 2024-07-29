Cybersecurity M&A: 178 Deals Announced in First Half of 2024, SecurityWeek Analysis

Analysis conducted by SecurityWeek shows that 178 cybersecurity M&A deals were announced in the first half of 2024.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, has published its analysis of cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the first half of 2024.





A total of 178 cybersecurity-related mergers and acquisitions transactions were added to SecurityWeek’s cybersecurity M&A database in H1 2024, representing the least busy half year since 2021.

Of the 178 deals, 111 involved pure-play cybersecurity companies, which are tracked separately for a better and more accurate view of the M&A landscape.

Data collected by SecurityWeek shows 133 deals involving US firms, roughly the same as in H1 and H2 2023. The number of acquisitions involving European companies, however, has dropped to 49 — compared to 71 in H1 2023 and 57 in H2 2023.

Financial details are known for 33 deals for a total value of $33.5 billion. The number of deals exceeding $1 billion already matches the total for the entire year of 2023.

M&A deals involving MSSPs have decreased significantly compared to last year. A drop was seen in the number of deals involving identity-focused security companies and private equity (PE) firms, while application security (AppSec) companies have been involved in an increasing number of transactions.

The full cybersecurity M&A report, which includes additional data and comparisons to the previous year, is available on SecurityWeek.com.

