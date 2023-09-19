Cybersecurity Expert Rick Howard Joins Cyware’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and cyber fusion solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of renowned cybersecurity expert, Rick Howard, to its advisory board. Mr. Howard brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will play a pivotal role in guiding the company’s strategic initiatives and technological advancements.





Rick Howard is a former CSO of Palo Alto Networks, where he founded Unit 42, Palo Alto’s threat intelligence and security consulting team; currently he is the CSO, fellow, and podcaster for The CyberWire. He also helped establish the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), an information sharing and analysis organization. Mr. Howard has written the book on cybersecurity strategy and is widely recognized for his meaningful industry contributions in the public and private sectors. With Cyware’s commitment to cyber fusion, threat intelligence operationalization, and collective defense, Mr. Howard’s expertise and experience will be invaluable in his advisory role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick Howard to our advisory board,” said Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware. “His unparalleled knowledge and expertise in threat intelligence and security operations will be a tremendous asset to our team. As we continue to expand our solutions to enable security collaboration and actionable threat intelligence, Rick’s guidance will be invaluable in shaping our strategic direction and enhancing our product offerings.”

As a member of Cyware’s advisory board, Rick Howard will play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic vision, product roadmap, and market positioning. His unique insights will assist Cyware in continuing to provide innovative solutions that empower enterprises to make intel-led decisions and take action quickly to reduce risk and strengthen defenses.

“I am honored to join Cyware’s advisory board and collaborate with a team of visionaries dedicated to modernizing security operations and enabling cyber fusion,” said Rick Howard. “Cyware has demonstrated a commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that measurably improve the speed and scale at which threat intelligence is operationalized. I look forward to contributing my expertise and helping the company scale its solutions that enable organizations to more rapidly act on context-rich intelligence and move to a more proactive security posture.”

Rick Howard will also be presenting a joint webinar with Cyware on September 28 titled Improving Security by Reducing Complexity.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprises transform security operations while breaking through silos for threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and automated threat response. Its unique Cyber Fusion solutions enable lean security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, dramatically reduce response time, and reduce analyst burnout from repetitive tasks. Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and provides threat intelligence sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC/ISAO information-sharing communities globally. For more information, visit cyware.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965