Cybersecurity Expert Dr. Chase Cunningham Joins G2

With 20+ years of analyst and practitioner experience, Cunningham will lead the software marketplace’s Security Market Research practice

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced it has appointed Dr. Chase Cunningham as its Vice President of Security Market Research. In this newly created role, he will build G2’s thought leadership in security and participate in direct engagement with customers and software vendors.

Creator of the Zero Trust eXtended framework and known as “Dr. Zero Trust” in the cybersecurity industry, Cunningham has over two decades of experience in Cyber Forensic and Analytic Operations. He has held senior security and analyst roles at NSA, CIA, FBI, and other government agencies, as well as with industry leaders Accenture and Forrester. A retired U.S. Navy Chief, Cunningham most recently was Chief Strategy Officer at Ericom Software.

“With so much innovation in the Security landscape, G2 is uniquely positioned to provide expert analysis on the market based on real software user data,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham, VP of Security Market Research at G2. “I’m looking forward to joining the team and tapping into this wealth of data to continue to elevate G2 as a leader in Market Research for IT professionals — especially among Security practitioners and vendors.”

In his government agency roles, Cunningham helped clients operationalize security controls, install and leverage encryption and analytic systems, and grow and optimize their security operations command systems and centers. At Forrester, he pioneered the firm’s ZTX Zero Trust Extended Framework, leading research in that channel and developing its portfolio of accounts.

“As a well-known expert in Security, Chase will be an excellent addition to our team,” noted Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “His deep expertise coupled with insights from our software marketplace, featuring nearly 150 categories dedicated to Security, will take our Market Research to the next level.”

Cunningham has been interviewed by and quoted in more than 150 publications across a variety of media and often speaks at industry events, most recently the 2023 RSA Conference. He was recognized as Security Magazine‘s 2019 “Most Influential People in Security” and hosts the DrZeroTrust podcast.

“Most global software buyers consider a vendor’s history with breaches or security incidents when evaluating software solutions, yet over half admit to purchasing software at work that wasn’t approved or vetted for security by their IT or InfoSec team,” added Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. “These insights — from G2’s 2023 Software Buyer Behavior Report, which will be published in the coming weeks — underscore the challenges companies face as they aim to prioritize Security in their software stack. Chase will serve as an experienced expert voice at G2 to guide both software buyers and vendors on overcoming Security challenges, partnering with our analyst team to shape the future of our research and thought leadership.”

A holder of six patents and an international best-selling author, Cunningham is currently working on his next book. He earned a Ph.D. and M.S. in computer science from Colorado Technical University and a B.S. from American Military University focused on counter-terrorism operations in cyberspace.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

