CyberSaint Recognized in Gartner® Innovation Insight: Cyber GRC Streamlines Governance Report

CyberSaint believes its recognition highlights an integrated approach to Cyber GRC, enabling enterprises to streamline cyber risk management and inform business decision-making

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberRiskManagement—CyberSaint, a leader in cyber risk management, was recognized in the Gartner Innovation Insight: Cyber GRC Streamlines Governance report as a Representative Provider. By consolidating traditionally siloed cyber risk data and leveraging automation, CyberStrong empowers teams to drive more effective outcomes across many use cases related to Cyber GRC, including compliance automation, risk quantification, executive reporting and more.





According to Gartner, “Cyber GRC tools offer distinct features and capabilities tailored to the needs of the cybersecurity program and cyber-risk management leaders. They provide centralized management of frameworks and standards, seamless integration with other cybersecurity and IT systems, continuous monitoring, and advanced data analytics and reporting specific to cybersecurity.”

“We are proud to be recognized in the Gartner report, which reinforces the growing need for solutions at the intersection of cybersecurity and GRC,” said Jerry Layden, CEO of CyberSaint. “Many organizations still rely on a patchwork of disparate tools that fragment security data, making it challenging to gain a holistic view of cyber risk. At CyberSaint, we believe in breaking down those silos and aligning cyber risk management with business objectives. Powered by real-time data, automation, and artificial intelligence, our platform simplifies data collection, monitoring, and reporting, helping businesses meet compliance requirements and mitigate their most critical risks.”

According to Gartner, “Eighty-five percent of Gartner clients who use GRC technology have multiple tools in place. When organizations use multiple tools focused on different risk domains, not specifically designed for Cyber GRC, data is fragmented, and it is difficult to understand the impact of cyber risks.”

“Fragmentation across GRC tools creates blind spots that undermine an organization’s ability to see and respond to evolving risks,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of CyberSaint. “Our platform is purpose-built to provide security and risk management teams with a real-time, unified view of their cyber risk profile. CyberStrong allows enterprises to go beyond reactive measures and develop proactive cyber risk management strategies that are deeply integrated into their business operations, ensuring resilience as risks evolve.”

Gartner states, “Receiving numerous inquiries from SRM leaders looking to purchase Cyber GRC tools that match their specific needs further supports the growing demand for these tools. As the complexity and importance of managing cyber risks continue to increase, organizations are recognizing the value of investing in specialized Cyber GRC tools to effectively address the outlined specifics and their automation.”

Access the complete Innovation Insight: Cyber GRC Streamlines Governance Report on the CyberSaint website. To learn more about CyberSaint’s cyber risk management platform, visit www.cybersaint.io.

Gartner, Innovation Insight: Cyber GRC Streamlines Governance, 2024, Jie Zhang, Michael Kranawetter, 13 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint‘s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform empowers cybersecurity teams, CISOs, and Boards to assess, measure, remediate, and communicate cyber risk with agility and alignment.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/

X: @CyberSaintHQ

Contacts

Public Relations Contact

PR Team



media@cybersaint.io