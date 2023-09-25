CyberPower Wins Silver in ChannelPro-SMB 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Recognized for excellence as a UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChannelProSMB—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, announced today its recognition in the ChannelPro-SMB 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards as a Best UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor at the Silver level. CyberPower is a past recipient of Readers’ Choice Awards by ChannelPro Network where channel partners recognize their favorite vendors, distributors and professional organizations which serve their small and midsize business (SMB) customers.





Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each category, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their SMB clients as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from April 3 to May 26, 2023, and drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners were named in each category.

“The recognition highlights our commitment to product quality, product performance, and importantly, our relationships with our many channel partners in the power management and conditioning space,” said Brent Lovett, president and general manager at CyberPower. “This year, we’ve made a number of enhancements to our partner support programs and resources such the redesign of our Channel Partner Alliance partner portal, 24/7 tech support, and many new channel outreach programs. We’ve also enhanced our supply chain and provided greater inventory visibility to accelerate the sales-to-delivery process.”

“ChannelPro readers are very demanding. The solutions they choose and the partnerships they forge are critical to not only their success, but the success and safety of their customers,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “In cloud computing, managed services, security, storage, and more, the Readers’ Choice results are the blueprint of success for the channel and MSP partners.”

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About the ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

