CyberPower Smart App Sinewave UPS Systems Awarded CRN’s 2023 Product of the Year

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNPOTY—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized its new line of Smart App Sinewave UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems the overall winner in the 2023 Products of the Year Awards in the power protection and management category.





The CRN Products of the Year Awards honor leading IT products and services that represent the most innovative technologies in the IT channel today. The 2023 winners were selected by the CRN editorial team in 33 different technology categories. Finalists were rated by solution providers which have real-world experience with the products, scoring them on several criteria in areas such as Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need.

Last refreshed in 2019, CyberPower Smart App Sinewave UPS systems feature line interactive topology with ActivePFC compatible sine wave output and automatic voltage regulation to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery. This year, the company updated the best-selling line of UPS systems with standard, integrated PowerPanel Cloud technology to allow for remote monitoring, and an updated LCD control panel for easy local management.

“We are grateful to be recognized by CRN for our recent innovations with one of our most popular product lines,” said Scott Koller, vice president of channel sales at CyberPower. “Providing cloud-integrated power protection, these UPS systems are ideal for data centers, server rooms and other professional-grade settings. More and more, we’re receiving feedback from customers, especially MSPs, about needing a way to remotely monitor power. In this latest refresh, we’re able to provide that visibility for IT professionals.”

“The CRN Products of the Year Awards are among the most highly anticipated industry accolades of the year. The CRN editors have recognized the winners for 2023 as vendors with a strong focus on the channel, committed to attaining product excellence that brings advantages to both partners and customers,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, executive editor at CRN The Channel Company.

The recognition marks CyberPower’s second consecutive year as a CRN Product of the Year winner. The 2023 CRN Products of the Year Awards are featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and published online at www.CRN.com/poty.

Note to editor: an image is available at: https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/9448-CRN_POY_2023-HERO-v01-1024×576.png

