CyberPower Smart App Sinewave Lithium UPS Series Named a Winner in the 2024 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNInnovators—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, announced today its lithium-iron Smart App Sinewave UPS (uninterruptible power supply) product series was named the winner in the CRN® Tech Innovator Awards in the power protection and management category.





The annual awards by CRN showcase innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Debuting in January 2024 in the CyberPower Smart App Sinewave series, the UPS units feature lithium-iron phosphate battery technology. With an extended battery life over conventional lead-acid batteries, the lithium-iron UPS systems yield a longer product lifecycle at eight to ten years and a faster charge time of only two hours.

“We are grateful for this recognition of innovation by CRN for our lithium-iron UPS systems. This award reflects the channel’s appreciation for advanced technology that reduces maintenance and costs in the power management category,” said Jake Shevik, senior product manager at CyberPower. “Plus, there’s a sustainability factor given the longer product lifecycle.”

Suited for corporate and departmental applications, the cloud-enabled UPS systems protect servers, networking equipment and other electronics with line-interactive topology and automatic voltage regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without having to switch to battery backup. Sine wave output ensures seamless operation of sensitive equipment.

The CyberPower Smart App Sinewave UPS systems with lithium-iron batteries are available in outputs of 1500 VA power capacity, model PRL1500RT2UC; and 3000 VA power capacity, model PRL3000RT2UC.

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content and executive editor at CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

The Tech Innovator Awards are featured in the August 2024 issue of CRN, available online at crn.com/techinnovators.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CRN-Tech-Innovator-Winner-SOCIAL.png.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Contacts

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500



tim.madsen@cyberpower.com

The Channel Company



Kristin DaSilva



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com