CyberPower Launches PFC Sinewave 1U Rackmount UPS Systems

Expands top-selling product line to address need for compact, sine wave battery backup

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberPower—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced the debut of PFC Sinewave UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems in a rackmount 1U form factor, joining its best-selling product line for electronics requiring Active PFC (power factor correction) power source compatibility. Providing rackmount compatibility in a short 1U height, the UPS systems feature sine wave output with line-interactive topology to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery, which extends battery life.





The CyberPower PFC Sinewave 1U rackmount UPS systems are ideal for applications in security, audio/visual, edge computing, telecom, networking, and small-business environments.

“We’ve expanded our award-winning line of UPS systems to address a need for compact rackmount units with sine wave output. Another feature we’ve added is remote management capabilities, making these economical systems unique in their class,” said Mike Dresen, lead product manager at CyberPower. “The full-color, easy-to-read LCD panel features a large read-out for convenient power monitoring and management.”

The CyberPower PFC Sinewave 1U UPS systems are available in four models and varying battery capacities and depth dimensions. These are: CP500PFCRM1U, 500 VA/300 Watts; CP700PFCRM1U, 700 VA/400 Watts; CP1000PFCRM1U, 1000 VA/600 Watts; and CP1500PFCRM1U, 1500 VA/900 Watts.

Remote monitoring and management of each UPS system is available with optional remote management cards via an expansion card slot.

