Home Business Wire CyberPower Hosts Coast-to-Coast Canadian Transistor Tech Tour 2024
Business Wire

CyberPower Hosts Coast-to-Coast Canadian Transistor Tech Tour 2024

di Business Wire

Events Spotlight Top CyberPower and IT Vendor Innovations

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CanadianITCyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced its third and final Canadian Transistor Tech Tour, a series of lunch-and-learn and product showcase events for its channel audiences. Held May 15, 2024 through August 16, 2024 and spanning eight provinces and 28 cities in Canada, the tour includes about 40 events. The events will be hosted by CyberPower resellers and system integrators and will be attended by their customers.


“Back by popular demand, we are delighted to offer our customers these Transistor Tech Tour events to showcase not only the latest in CyberPower technology solutions and offers, but that of other premier IT vendors in Canada,” said Noah Jacobs, the event organizer and senior channel sales manager for Canada at CyberPower. “Our customers appreciate the one-to-one connections and insights they receive as they experience first-hand new technologies from leaders in the Canadian IT channel.”

Other participating brands include Aruba Instant-On, Kingston Technology, Lenovo, N-Able Technologies, OpenText, PFU by Ricoh, Targus, TeamViewer, and WatchGuard.

Each event will include product demonstrations and promotional items. The invitation-only events will be held at various reseller partner locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The tour kick-offs in Montreal, Quebec and concludes with stop in Mississauga, Ontario for a tour wrap-up party, followed by a lunch the next day on August 16, 2024.

In conjunction with the tour, CyberPower is raising funds this summer for Tree Canada, dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments in every Canadian province. Learn more about Tree Canada and how to donate.

To keep up with featured technology showcases, new products and special offers, follow the CyberPower #TechTour2024, at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/transistor-tech-tour-6654b2224/ and https://www.instagram.com/transistortechtour/.

For more information, visit https://www.transistortechtour.ca/.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Canada-Tech-Tour-2024-1024×576.png.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

Contacts

Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500

tim.madsen@cyberpower.com

Articoli correlati

Atlantis Orthopedics Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow to Improve Practice Efficiency and Enhance Patient Care

Business Wire Business Wire -
The orthopedic practice to utilize eClinicalWorks fully integrated practice management solution and Sunoh.ai AI medical scribeWESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the...
Continua a leggere

Red Hat Helps AGESIC Scale AI Innovation Across Uruguay

Business Wire Business Wire -
Uruguay’s agency for e-government strategy expands its work with Red Hat to develop processes and define standards for AI...
Continua a leggere

Red Hat and Elastic Fuel Retrieval Augmented Generation for GenAI Use Cases

Business Wire Business Wire -
Red Hat and Elastic expand collaboration to equip enterprises with tools to support retrieval augmented generation (RAG) integrated on...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php