CyberPower Hosts Coast-to-Coast Canadian Transistor Tech Tour 2024

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CanadianIT—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced its third and final Canadian Transistor Tech Tour, a series of lunch-and-learn and product showcase events for its channel audiences. Held May 15, 2024 through August 16, 2024 and spanning eight provinces and 28 cities in Canada, the tour includes about 40 events. The events will be hosted by CyberPower resellers and system integrators and will be attended by their customers.





“Back by popular demand, we are delighted to offer our customers these Transistor Tech Tour events to showcase not only the latest in CyberPower technology solutions and offers, but that of other premier IT vendors in Canada,” said Noah Jacobs, the event organizer and senior channel sales manager for Canada at CyberPower. “Our customers appreciate the one-to-one connections and insights they receive as they experience first-hand new technologies from leaders in the Canadian IT channel.”

Other participating brands include Aruba Instant-On, Kingston Technology, Lenovo, N-Able Technologies, OpenText, PFU by Ricoh, Targus, TeamViewer, and WatchGuard.

Each event will include product demonstrations and promotional items. The invitation-only events will be held at various reseller partner locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The tour kick-offs in Montreal, Quebec and concludes with stop in Mississauga, Ontario for a tour wrap-up party, followed by a lunch the next day on August 16, 2024.

In conjunction with the tour, CyberPower is raising funds this summer for Tree Canada, dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments in every Canadian province. Learn more about Tree Canada and how to donate.

To keep up with featured technology showcases, new products and special offers, follow the CyberPower #TechTour2024, at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/transistor-tech-tour-6654b2224/ and https://www.instagram.com/transistortechtour/.

For more information, visit https://www.transistortechtour.ca/.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

