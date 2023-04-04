CyberPower Featured in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, has been recognized by CRN,® a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The annual Partner Program Guide provides essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

Breadth and depth of partner programs among IT manufacturers, service providers and distributors varies widely. Solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers seek strong offerings from their vendors in areas that include financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training, and technical support—all elements which can play a key role in boosting a solution provider’s long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

CyberPower established its award-winning Channel Partner Alliance program in 2017 with a mission to bring exceptional value to its channel partners. The program continues to realize increased sales from a growing base of channel partners that sell and implement the company’s high-quality power protection products.

“We continue to innovate our Channel Partner Alliance program to meet the needs of our reseller partners selling power protection,” said Peter Miesen, senior director of channel sales at CyberPower. “For example, we recently completed a major update of our partner portal complete with refreshed tools, new resources and improved navigation on a mobile-responsive platform, which allows our channel partners to sell CyberPower products even more effectively and efficiently. It is an honor to be recognized for the fifth straight year and speaks to our commitment and service level to our partners and the channel.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG. To learn more about CyberPower’s Channel Partner Alliance program, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/partners/.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/wp-stage.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/9050-CRN_2023-Partner_Program-Social_Post-1200×675-v01.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/

