Cybernance Announces Addition of Okta Single Sign On

SSO Interface improves security of cyber assessment and reporting

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FFIEC–Cybernance Corporation has announced the addition of Single Sign On (SSO) for its NIST CSF and FFIEC CAT cyber assessment and reporting platform. The implementation of the Okta SSO will satisfy the demand for identity security across Cybernance’s entire user base. The secure cloud SSO solution deployed as part of the Cybernance Platform continues the addition of best-in-class features on the platform.

“This new capability based on the industry’s most advanced assessment tools continues our goal of investing in features that improve security, scale, and ease of use. We constantly push the Platform to ensure security across all applications,” said Michael Shultz, Cybernance CEO. “This capability gives existing customers and users, as well prospective customers who are looking for enhanced and seamless integration, security features and better ways to manage cloud risk.”

Eliminating the use of passwords decreases the risk of security breaches, and the implementation of SSO helps customers limit access to authorized users, increase efficiency, better security, and ease of integration across the Cybernance Platform.

The SSO interface follows the release of the Cybernance Platform’s remote auditing capability, and it furthers the company’s focus on enhancing cybersecurity, delivering ease of use, and managing total cost of ownership of complex cyber security solutions.

The SSO interface is available now at no additional cost to Cybernance customers. The Cybernance Platform is available directly from Cybernance. It is also available for banking and financial service applications through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud open development platform and marketplace.

About Cybernance Corporation

Cybernance is the cyber risk governance platform that regulated industries, public companies, educational institutions, and government agencies rely on to effectively oversee and manage cyber risk. Based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, the Cybernance Platform is an internal control system that provides deep visibility into the people, processes, and policies within an entire organization so business and agency leaders can easily mitigate and document all cyber risks. With Cybernance, departments work seamlessly together in an online platform that provides company-wide risk reporting through dashboards and a proprietary risk scoring system that gives executives and board members peace of mind. Visit www.cybernance.com for more information, and follow Cybernance on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Karen Zelina



T: +1-512-294-3004



E: kshultz@brilliantideasgroup.com