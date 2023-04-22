Cybermindz to Launch in the United States at the Inaugural Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybermindz, a groundbreaking not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of cybersecurity professionals, will make its United States debut at the first-ever Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit on April 24th at The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco. RSA Conference 2023, a globally recognized event for the cybersecurity industry, will kick off the same day at near-by Moscone Center.

The free summit will bring together industry leaders, mental health experts, and cybersecurity professionals to discuss the importance of mental wellness in the cybersecurity field and introduce the powerful iRest protocol to the U.S. cybersecurity community for the first time. Seating for the event is limited; interested participants must register in advance here. Event sponsors include Anomali.

“It’s really exciting to see an initiative by cybersecurity professionals for cybersecurity professionals that provides on-the-ground relief to the mental health challenges facing our field. Thank you to Cybermindz for hosting this critical summit,” said Jen Easterly, CISA Director.

Cybermindz was founded in Australia in 2022 to provide the necessary tools and resources to help these dedicated individuals thrive in their careers and maintain a healthy work-life balance. “The cybersecurity profession is facing a mental health crisis, with professionals experiencing unparalleled stress and pressure. We are now excited to bring Cybermindz services to the United States as the next phase of our plans to enter all Five Eyes jurisdictions over the next twelve months,” said Peter Coroneos, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cybermindz.

Cybermindz seeks to alleviate the suffering of cyber teams and return them to mental wellness and peak performance through the implementation of the evidence-based iRest protocol, which has been successfully applied within military settings since 2004. “We are proud to partner with the iRest Institute (IRI), which has trained over 7,000 facilitators worldwide. In partnership with IRI, Cybermindz delivers peer-informed programs based on our deep understanding of the cyber sector combined with the scalable, evidence-based, and measurable methods of the Institute.”

“On behalf of the iRest Institute, I’m delighted to see the first application of the iRest protocol into cybersecurity. Our past successes supporting mental health in the military and other domains combined with our current cyber programs in Australia give us total confidence it will be equally well received in the US cyber sector,” said Dr. Richard Miller, Founder of iRest Institute.

The reception to Cybermindz from the cybersecurity community has been very positive:

“At Anomali, we have always been invested in supporting the cognitive and emotional health of all security practitioners – not only our customers and partners, but also the many security analysts who work for our company. We know first-hand the many challenges these esteemed professionals face when countering escalating cyberthreats, from ransomware to ecrime. We are proud to support Cybermindz’s ground-breaking initiative.” – Mark Alba, CMO Anomali

​​”Many cybersecurity professionals were drawn to the field by its fast pace, tough challenges, and noble aims. But in the midst of all that, it’s important we take the opportunity to step back and reflect on our mental state. We’re not only battling cybercrime, but also high stress levels, constant change, and the threat of burnout. As a Zscaler executive, I’m proud to support Cybermindz and the conversations they’re leading about mental health in cybersecurity careers.” — Kavitha Mariappan, EVP, Customer Experience & Transformation, Zscaler

“As someone who has worked on and with cyber teams for over two decades, I know firsthand the unrelenting stresses they work under. Burnout is a serious issue for cybersecurity. Proofpoint is delighted to be supporting Cybermindz’ entry into the US via this important summit, and I urge my professional peers to show their support as well.” – Ryan Kalember, EVP Cybersecurity Strategy, Proofpoint

“DNX Ventures is delighted to be supporting this powerful initiative to help our cyber defenders. As an investment firm with a strong commitment to social causes, this fits perfectly with our corporate values. We wish Cybermindz.org every success as it enters the US market.” – Rio Maeda, Managing Partner, DNX Ventures

About the Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit

The Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive discussion designed to educate attendees on the value of mental health initiatives in the workplace and showcase the transformative power of the iRest protocol, direct from the pioneer, Dr. Richard Miller.

Summit participants will:

view a fireside chat between industry leader Tom Reilly and a Ukrainian cyber defender on recent experiences from the Russian conflict

find inspiration in the vision of the founders of Cybermindz and the iRest Institute

experience a demonstration of the iRest protocol directly from its developer, Dr. Richard Miller

encounter a panel discussion of CISOs sharing their insights

For more information about Cybermindz and its upcoming summit, please visit here.

