Cyberlux Corporation Announces Expansion of Defense Advisory Board

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leading provider of innovative defense technology systems, is proud to announce the establishment of its Defense Advisory Board. Comprising a distinguished group of experts and leaders in the defense industry and end-user community, this board will play a vital role in guiding and shaping the future of Cyberlux’s strategic initiatives and ongoing support to the U.S. Armed Forces and its Coalition Partners around the world.





“The Cyberlux Defense Advisory Board brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience from various aspects of the defense community, including military leadership, industry experts, and – most importantly – the end-user perspective,” said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. “Their collective expertise has provided critical insight and perspective in our most recent opportunities arising from the February 24, 2023, Department of Defense announcement of the inclusion of the Cyberlux K8 Unmanned Aircraft System in the Ukrainian support package. This stellar group of leaders will continue to amplify our ability to meet the rapidly evolving battlespace, and the increasingly sophisticated requirements of our customers both at home and around the world.”

Meet the Members of the Cyberlux Defense Advisory Board:

LTG (Ret.) Paul Ostrowski, USA – Lieutenant General (Ret.) Paul Ostrowski is the Executive Vice President of Defense Programs at J.A. Green & Company. General Ostrowski most recently served as the Deputy Chief Operating officer and Director of Supply, Production, and Distribution for Operation Warp Speed / Countermeasures Acceleration Group under the Trump and Biden Administrations, where he oversaw the distribution of over 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to states across the nation during the unprecedented global pandemic. He also served as the Army’s top uniformed acquisition official as well as both a Program Executive Officer and as Deputy Commanding General for the Combined Security Assistance Command, Afghanistan (CSTC-A), providing key acquisition expertise in International Security Assistance.

General Ostrowski has over 36 years of experience in the U.S. Army, including 25 years in acquisition, operational, and joint assignments. He has had significant influence on the development and execution of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts and procurement programs and has successfully led teams in high-pressure situations. As the Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)), General Ostrowski led a staff of nearly 40,000 personnel with 720 acquisition programs and a $36 billion portfolio, while overseeing the comprehensive U.S. Army’s acquisition workforce.

MG (Ret.) Cameron Holt, USAF – Major General (Ret.) Cameron G. Holt, United States Air Force (USAF), was the Deputy Assistance Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Washington, D.C. He was responsible for all aspects of contracting relating to the acquisition of weapons systems, logistics, and operational support for the Air Force, and provided contingency contracting support to the Geographic Combatant Commanders. He led a highly skilled staff of mission-focused business leaders, supporting warfighters through $825 billion of Space, Global Power / Reach, and Information Dominance programs. He also oversaw the training, organizing, and equipping of a workforce of some 8,000 contracting professionals who execute programs worth more than $65 billion annually. General Holt received his commission through the ROTC at the University of Georgia in 1990. He has experience in the full spectrum of acquisition and contract management across four major commands, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Air Force Central Command, and the Joint Staff. General Holt is a joint qualified officer with multiple deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Currently, General Holt is President and Founder of Holt Consulting Group, LLC. The focus of his work is to bring together the best of America – industrialists, technologists, and capital investors with innovative problem solvers in Government to tilt the scales in favor of America and her allies against the adversaries of freedom.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Ferdinand Irizarry, II, USA – Brigadier General (Ret.) Ferdinand “Ferd” Irizarry is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and retired U.S. Army officer with over 36 years of joint, interagency, and multinational civil-military operations experience. Since leaving military service, he has focused on the application of emerging technology for the defense industrial base. He is a principal and senior advisor with the JMH Group, a D.C.-based business consulting, marketing, and government relations firm. Besides consulting, he is also active in the Patriot Foundation, a non-profit that disperses millions of dollars in scholarships to educate severely wounded members of the Armed Forces and their dependents. Before retiring, he was the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Reserve Command and Chief, Readiness, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, responsible for ensuring the operational readiness and deployment of the U.S. Army Reserves, with a multibillion-dollar annual operating budget. He also served as the Deputy Commanding General for the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School / Special Operations Center of Excellence. His previous assignments include Deputy J9 (Civil-Military Cooperation) for the ISAF Joint Command; executive officer to the Under Secretary of the Army; Commander, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne); Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne); the Director of the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces proponency, and Chief, Civil Affairs / Civil-Military Operations training and doctrine development. Additionally, he served tours on contingency operations in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Afghanistan, with joint and multinational units.

Sergeant Major (Ret.) Martin Moore, USA – SGM (Ret.) Martin Moore is a strategic consultant with over 25 years of Special Forces experience in engaging military and civilian leadership in regionally strategic and operationally critical planning environments. He has worked within Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational (JIIM) contexts across various scenarios, including state-state, wartime, contingency, and crisis situations.

SGM Moore is the owner of ZeroOneAngus, LLC, and serves as the President of Limit of Advance, Inc., where he holds multiple strategic advisory roles. His expertise spans areas such as Big Data, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and collaborative efforts with academia, non-governmental organizations, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and International Special Operations Forces.

SGM Moore possesses a remarkable ability to grasp complex operational environments, identify challenges, and craft innovative solutions. As a trusted advisor, he has consistently demonstrated his capacity to foster unity of effort by skillfully coordinating, integrating, and synchronizing capabilities while efficiently supporting multiple lines of endeavor.

Mr. Kasey Cooper – Kasey Cooper has spent the last 16 years supporting DoD activities in a variety of roles with an emphasis on radio communication, sensor operations, and manufacturing and operations of unmanned systems. Mr. Cooper graduated Western Michigan University in 2007 with a Broadcast Operations Degree with a goal to support sports broadcasting but was quickly picked up by a small defense firm to become an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operator, supporting Joint Task Force-North (JTF-N) operations as the aerial operator on drug interdiction missions. These missions were in direct support of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) operations. From there, he moved on to UAV Solutions as the Director of Engineering and R&D, supporting NAVAIR 4.5x SSP integration and operations. There he led the efforts for designs and manufacturing of everything from sUAS to Group 3 UAS airframes. In 2015, Mr. Cooper joined Silvus Technologies in the early days as the first Sr. Director of Unmanned Systems. Kasey helped shape the UAS direction of Silvus, turning Unmanned Systems sales into one of its largest business divisions, winning numerous Programs of Record and making Silvus the “Gold Standard” in terrestrial communications for UAS. His most recent role was the Senior Vice President of Domo Tactical (DTC), where he helped shift the direction of the U.S. operations to a more DoD and UAS focused company, building off the international presence DTC has had for nearly 30 years in the terrestrial communications space. Kasey’s background has given him an end-user’s mindset with the manufacturing and business leadership experience to help a company thrive in the UAS and Comms space.

Name Withheld, a leading expert in Advanced Communications Technologies – With over two decades of highly successful international business development and extensive experience in senior-level program management, this Advanced Communications Technologies Expert has consistently excelled in both DoD and commercial program leadership roles. Throughout his career, he has achieved rapid, sustained multi-year growth in a small business listed on the Inc. 500, with a strong focus on serving the Department of Defense marketplace.

This Advanced Communications Technologies Expert boasts a diverse portfolio of program management expertise across key branches of the U.S. military, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps., and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). In the realm of international business development, this Expert has been instrumental in delivering secure communication solutions for tactical and strategic command and control systems, intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance networks. These efforts have provided crucial support for defense enterprise, border, security, and missile defense initiatives across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Name Withheld, a leading expert in Unmanned Aircraft Systems – A renowned drone expert with extensive experience in the U.S. Special Operations community, this leading UAS advisor is also a noted humanitarian and media personality. Having served within the U.S. Army Special Operations community as an intelligence and targeting specialist, this experienced professional has played vital roles in both Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). With six deployments to combat zones in support of U.S. Government counter-terrorism efforts, their military service is marked by dedication and excellence.

Following a successful military career, this individual earned a master’s in business administration from Duke University. Their post-military endeavors have focused on leveraging their military expertise to benefit humanitarian organizations on a global scale. Notably, they have led humanitarian operations in the field by collaborating with non-profit organizations in regions such as Somalia, Kenya, and Ukraine.

Mr. Paul “NURK” Nurkkala – Paul “NURK” Nurkkala, renowned as the 2018 Worldwide Champion of the Drone Racing League’s (DRL) season, and, since 2021, DRL’s Race Season Commentator, became an integral part of the Cyberlux team in 2021 as the Chief Test Pilot for FlightEye and a valued member of the UAS Advisory Board. Widely acknowledged as one of the most skilled UAS pilots globally, Mr. Nurkkala, known professionally as “NURK,” elevates Cyberlux with his exceptional flight experience.

NURK’s proficiency in UAS piloting extends far beyond his championship in the Drone Racing League; it encompasses Drone Cinematography, earning him profound respect within the Film Industry and the broader UAS sector. His substantial video library of UAS flight documentaries, boasting an impressive 147,000 subscribers (NURK.TV) testifies to his influence. Whether conducting meticulous evaluations of cutting-edge Professional Cinema FPV Drones or pushing the limits of the world’s fastest custom race drone, Mr. Nurkkala’s remote piloting abilities have achieved legendary status.

With his extensive expertise across all facets of UAS technology and invaluable contributions to strategic intellectual property, NURK serves as a potent force multiplier for the FlightEye UAS business unit, significantly advancing the Cyberlux Defense UAS product offerings.

Commenting on the Cyberlux Defense Advisory Board, LTG. Ostrowski observed: “The scope of expertise and experience across our Defense Advisory Board fully supports Cyberlux’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the defense sector. You can see this in action with examples such as the recent acquisition of Datron World Communications – one of the only U.S. manufacturers of military communication equipment. Mark has assembled a world-case team and the Advisory Board will continue to guide the Company’s development of cutting-edge solutions for our nation’s defense and security.”

