CyberLink’s FaceMe® Facial Recognition Service Platform Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) today announced the new certification of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for international information security management standards, with registration number 2024/108984.1. This ISO 27001 certification ensures the highest level of information security for CyberLink’s partners and corporate clients.





The industry-leading FaceMe® Facial Recognition Service Platform achieves the ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system

ISO 27001 is an information security management system standard, comprising a framework of policies and procedures that include physical, technical, and legal controls involved in enterprise information risk management processes. Certification under ISO 27001 assists enterprises in establishing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their information security management systems to ensure the security of information and reduce theft from possible data breaches.

CyberLink’s certification scope includes the development, management, and maintenance of the facial recognition service platform, as well as the management of related network platforms and information activities within the R&D department. Through ISO 27001 certification, CyberLink demonstrates its commitment to enhancing information security management by adopting the latest network security defense technologies, including encrypted storage, firewalls, log management, monitoring alerts, network architecture optimization, stress testing, network penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning, along with strict login control, personnel control, and risk management strategies, to achieve the highest level of information security assurance.

Delivering the highest level of information security assurance for partners and customers

ISO 27001 certification ensures CyberLink’s outstanding capabilities in establishing and maintaining an information security management system. This includes the development environment of its FaceMe® Facial Recognition and all data transmission and storage, which strictly adhere to and exceed regulatory requirements to ensure customers’ information is protected at the highest level while providing a reliable foundation for products and services.

Minimizing information security risks for AI technology services

“Minimizing information security risks is one of our top priorities as we strive to provide reliable service for our partners and customers to develop their AI facial recognition solutions,” said Mei Guu, President of CyberLink, Business Unit 2. “As we continue to ensure that FaceMe® not only delivers the highest accuracy and performance but is also fit-for-purpose and safe to use, receiving the ISO 27001 certification formalizes this commitment.”

To learn more, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme

Download CyberLink ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Document

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2024 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

press@cyberlink.com