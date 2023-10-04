CyberLink FaceMe® Security Integrates with Hanwha Vision Wisenet WAVE VMS to Enable AI Facial Recognition

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technology today announces FaceMe® Security integration with Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet WAVE VMS. FaceMe® Security now seamlessly integrates with Wisenet WAVE to add AI facial recognition, allowing Wisenet WAVE users to painlessly upgrade existing smart security and access control infrastructure with detection of blocklisted individuals, real-time alerts, employee access control capabilities, and optimized facial search, which can lead to faster video investigations.





Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet WAVE VMS is a lightweight and scalable video management system that monitors, records, and manages video surveillance of Hanwha cameras while leveraging the power of Wisenet video and audio analytics. Striving to provide customers with additional plugins aligned with their simple, reliable, and customizable solution, Hanwha Vision turned to CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®.

With the integration of FaceMe® Security, WiseNet Wave users benefit from leading facial recognition technology, that boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 99.83%, validated by NIST, and iBeta Level 2 certification for anti-spoofing test assurance and compliance. “CyberLink’s Facial recognition plug-in provides our customers with a powerful solution for identification, searching and forensics’ within the WAVE VMS,” said Mark Heintzman, manager of technical partnerships in North America.

FaceMe Security’s ability to process video streams for face recognition and face template extraction, and then search and compare to ensure accurate verification, is already enabling Hanwha Vision customers like an expo center and fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.

An 87-acre property, the fairgrounds and expo center sought to install a new surveillance system utilizing over 160 Hanwha Vision cameras. With the goal of preventing admission to blocklisted individuals, while simultaneously having the ability to quickly perform investigations for tracking individuals, such as lost children, Hanwha Vision integrated CyberLink’s FaceMe® Security plugin featuring facial recognition and people tracking, ensuring the safety of visitors to the fairgrounds and expo center.

“CyberLink is excited to integrate with Hanwha Vision, providing their Wisenet WAVE VMS users with access to AI facial recognition,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “We are also looking forward to seeing how additional users integrate the full capabilities of FaceMe® Security, including People Tracker for the enhancement of surveillance capabilities in finding missing or lost people faster, tracking persons of interest and overall security.”

To learn more about the integration of FaceMe® Security & Hanwha Wisenet Wave, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/security/vms/Hanwha-WAVE

To learn more about the People Tracker, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/people-tracker/overview

About Hanwha

Hanwha Vision offers a comprehensive line of security and video surveillance solutions which include IP cameras that support up to 8K resolution, a video management system, video and audio analytics, multi-sensor technologies and device integration with a host of 3rd party application providers. Our intelligent surveillance solutions are used globally, securing people, property, and data across a range of industries including retail, transportation, education, banking, healthcare, hospitality, airports and more.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

Contacts

press@cyberlink.com