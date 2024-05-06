Home Business Wire CyberEdge Group Launches New Lead Generation and Custom Research Offerings for Cybersecurity...
CyberEdge Group Launches New Lead Generation and Custom Research Offerings for Cybersecurity Vendor Marketing Teams

CyberEdge Further Solidifies Its Position as the Preferred Lead Generation Provider to Cybersecurity Software Vendors and Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberEdge Group, a leading marketing and research firm serving the cybersecurity industry’s top vendors, today announced at the 2024 RSA Conference six new lead generation offerings. These new capabilities are designed to bolster the demand generation programs of cybersecurity software vendors and services providers.


CyberEdge is highly regarded as a major player in the content syndication industry, with laser focus on generating high-quality leads among IT security decision makers. With these new service offerings, CyberEdge will afford its clients new ways to generate top-of-funnel, mid-funnel, and lower-funnel leads. These new offerings include:

  • Single-vendor webinars: Fully customizable webinars to meet the lead generation goals of sponsoring vendors.
  • Multi-vendor webinars: Each sponsor presents for 20 minutes and shares U.S. webinar registration leads with up to five other sponsors.
  • Multi-vendor survey reports: Each sponsor contributes to survey instrument and shares U.S. content syndication leads with up to five other sponsors.
  • Sales-qualified leads: A fifth content syndication campaign option designed to uncover qualified prospects with active buying cycles.
  • Speakers and panelists: CyberEdge is now a speakers bureau featuring cybersecurity subject matter experts from all walks of life.
  • Lead generation bank accounts: Enables security marketers to “bank” funds now and apply them to upcoming lead generation campaigns.

Over the last decade, CyberEdge has earned a reputation among cybersecurity marketers as the ‘gold standard’ for content creation,” says Steve Piper, founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group. “As we expand our lead generation portfolio, we strive to achieve that same badge of honor for demand generation. As the only marketing and research firm that is 100 percent dedicated to the cybersecurity industry, we know what it takes to reach the right audience at the right companies within the right industries. We live and breathe cybersecurity every day. At CyberEdge, our clients’ successes are our successes.”

About CyberEdge Group

CyberEdge is the largest, fastest-growing marketing and research firm dedicated to serving cybersecurity vendor marketing teams. Founded in 2012, CyberEdge is comprised of more than 50 veteran consultants with experience serving software vendors and service providers in virtually every IT security industry segment. CyberEdge gives its clients the edge they need to generate quality leads, shorten sales cycles, and defeat the competition. For more information, visit www.cyberedgegroup.com.

The CyberEdge Group name and logo are trademarks of CyberEdge Group, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Steve Piper

CEO

CyberEdge Group

443.603.1500

steve.piper@cyberedgegroup.com

