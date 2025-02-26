CyberArk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:
Citizens JMP Technology Conference
San Francisco
Monday, March 3, 2025
9:00 a.m. PT
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
San Francisco
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
10:00 a.m. PT
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
San Francisco
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
11:30 a.m. PT
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference
New York
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
10:40 a.m. ET
The presentations will be webcast live and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk’s AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can minimize operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.
