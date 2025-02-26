CyberArk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Citizens JMP Technology Conference

San Francisco

Monday, March 3, 2025

9:00 a.m. PT

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

San Francisco

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

10:00 a.m. PT

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

San Francisco

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

11:30 a.m. PT

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference

New York

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

10:40 a.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk’s AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can minimize operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.

Copyright © 2025 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

CyberArk

617-558-2132

ir@cyberark.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Gardner

CyberArk

603-531-7229

press@cyberark.com