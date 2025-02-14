CyberArk to Host Investor Day on February 24, 2025

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that it will host its 2025 Investor Day on February 24, 2025. Members of CyberArk’s executive team will discuss the company’s leadership position in identity security, industry trends, innovation roadmap, key business initiatives, and long-term financial targets.

The Investor Day will take place in Boston, Massachusetts on February 24, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Space is limited for in-person attendance and pre-registration is required. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts interested in attending the event should contact ir@cyberark.com.

The session will also be webcast live via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com. For an optimal experience, please pre-register here. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, including a live question and answer session. The webcast will also be archived on the investor relations website.

If you have questions about the event, please contact ir@cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk’s AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.

Copyright © 2025 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

CyberArk

617-558-2132

ir@cyberark.com



Media:

Rachel Gardner

CyberArk

603-531-7229

press@cyberark.com